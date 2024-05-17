Study Links Rare Type Of Deadly Abdominal Blood Clots To Covid Jabs

A medical study has found a link between a rare type of blood clot in the abdomen, splanchnic vein thrombosis (SVT), to the Covid injection.

SVT is blood clotting in the splenic vein, mesenteric vein, portal vein or hepatic vein. It is one form of the ‘vaccine’-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (VITT).

In its Backgrounf and Aims section the study said: “Since the introduction of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines, several cases of vaccine-induced immune thrombocytopenia and thrombosis (VITT) have been described, especially cerebral vein thrombosis. We aimed to retrospectively collect all new cases of acute onset first or recurrent splanchnic vein thrombosis (SVT) following a recent SARS-CoV-2 vaccination within the Vascular Liver Disease Group network”

InfoWars reports: The study explained that the vaccine-induced blood clotting has worse outcomes for the individual than the non-vaccine-induced clots.

“Although definite VITT was rare, in 72% of cases, no other cause for SVT could be identified following SARS-CoV-2 vaccination. These cases were different from patients with nonvaccine–related SVT, with lower incidence of prothrombotic conditions, higher rates of bowel ischemia, and poorer outcome,” the study said in the ‘Conclusions’ section.

The mortality rate after one year of suffering SVT caused by the Covid shot is 7 percent, while SVT occurring through other means has only a 2 percent mortality rate after the same period.

The study was conducted via analysis of data from the international community of the Vascular Liver Disease Group (researchers from various countries studying vascular liver disease) from April 2021 to April 2022. The authors of the study analyzed this data looking for incidents of SVT which were caused via the Covid gene therapy injections.

In another study, a meta-analysis of VITT from the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca viral vector gene therapy injections discovered 28 reported cases out of 100,000 doses administered with a death rate of 32 percent. It is broadly reported that vaccine side effect reporting is deeply understated, as the vast majority of side effect cases are never linked back to vaccination.

“Historically, VAERS — the primary government-funded system for reporting adverse vaccine reactions in the U.S. — has been shown to report only 1% of actual vaccine adverse events,” The Defender said.

In a different study, Pfizer & Moderna mRNA vaccinations were linked to blood clot disorders such as thrombosis and thrombocytopenia.

Based on the data from this study, the authors question the safety of continually injecting people with Covid shots via booster campaigns.