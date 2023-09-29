Swedish PM Seeks Help From Military & As Gangland Violence Grips The Country

Swedish Prime minister Minister Ulf Kristersson is seeking help from the military as migrant gang violence sweeps the country

So far this month at least 11 people have been killed following chaos and carnage among warring gangs that have arrived in the country.

The streets of the Swedish capital have been dubbed Wild West Stockholm after an 18 year old rapper was executed on a sports field, a second man was shot dead and a devastating bomb blast killed a 25 year old woman in her home, all within the space of 12 hours on Wednesday

Kristersson, who blames “irresponsible migration policies and failed integration” under the previous government, said that he will be meeting with the armed forces’ supreme commander and the national police commissioner on Friday. The will explore “how the armed forces can help police in their work against the criminal gangs”.

In a televised address to the nation on Thursday he said:

“Sweden has never before seen anything like this……No other country in Europe is seeing anything like this”

The Mail Online reports: Late on Wednesday, an 18-year-old rapper was shot dead at the Mälarhöjden sports ground in Fruängen in southern Stockholm in a brazen attack during a football training session.

Within hours, one man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Jordbro, south of the Swedish capital. Minutes after police were called to reports of gunfire, a pickup truck crashed into a house in the area before two men ran from the vehicle.

And early on Thursday morning, a 25-year-old woman died in an explosion that ripped through her home and four neighbouring buildings in Storvreta outside Uppsala, north of Stockholm.

Footage of the bomb’s aftermath shows the woman’s building ripped apart, the smashed windows hanging haphazardly down the front of her home in a scene that witnesses have likened to a war zone.

Police believe the woman, a Masters student who was studying to become a teacher, was not the target of the bomb. The real target was a relative of gangster Rawa Majid, known as the ‘Purple Fox’, who was living next door to the victim but appears to have been away at the time, reports Aftonbladet.

‘There were panicked screams and the smell of smoke,’ a neighbour of the young woman told Expressen. ‘It was as if we are in a war zone.’

The two fatal shooting now brings the death toll from gun violence in September to 11, making it the deadliest month for shootings since police started keeping statistics in 2016.

It was not known whether the shootings or the blast were related, but Swedish media said at least two of the three events were connected to a feud between criminal gangs, a growing problem in Sweden with drive-by shootings and bombings.

Two gangs – one led by Rawa Majid and the other his former second in command Ismail Abdo, known as ‘The Strawberry – are currently fighting over drugs and weapons.

Police said six people in their 20s – one woman and five men – have been arrested in relation to the fatal shooting in Jordbro, reports Swedish newspaper Sydsvenskan.

Worried residents called police just before midnight on Wednesday night after they heard gunfire on the street below their homes. Police arrived at the scene and found two men injured, one critically, lying on the floor in the street.

One of the men, who has not been named, died of his injuries in hospital while the second is being treated for less serious injuries. Police have now launched an investigation into murder and attempted murder.

Police said that two people have been arrested over the Uppsala explosion, which was so violent that the facades of two houses were blown away.

In relation to the fatal shooting of a famous rapper, who has not yet been named, police said they are looking for a grey Toyota RAV4 with tinted rear windows.

Earlier this week, two powerful explosions ripped through dwellings in central Sweden, injuring at least three people and damaging buildings, with bricks and window sections left spread outside.

Sweden’s centre-right government has been tightening laws to tackle gang-related crime, while the head of Sweden’s police has said that warring gangs have brought an ‘unprecedented’ wave of violence to the country.