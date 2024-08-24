Texas Bans Transgenders From Changing Their Sex on Gov’t Documents

The State of Texas has just officially banned transgender people from changing their sex on government documents.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has become the first government department to no longer accept court orders as of Tuesday that allows transgender residents to change their sex on documents like driver’s licenses.

Justthenews.com reports: The change comes after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton expressed concerns regarding the “validity” of the court orders, The Hill reported on Friday. The change took effect on Aug. 20.

“[The DPS is not party] to the proceedings that result in the issuance of these court orders and the lack of legislative authority and evidentiary standards for the Courts to issue these orders has resulted in the need for a comprehensive legal review by DPS and the [Office of the Attorney General],” a spokesperson told the outlet.

The policy change also requests that department employees to send information on people requesting the change to their sex to a specific email address, with the subject “Sex Change Court order.”

The change has prompted backlash from civil liberty groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas.

“The Department of Public Safety has a responsibility, as stated in its own name, to keep all Texans safe. This policy does the opposite,” ACLU of Texas LGBTQIA+ Rights staffer Ash Hall said in a statement. “Not having accurate driver’s licenses jeopardizes trans people’s health and safety — by potentially outing us and exposing us to discrimination, harassment, and violence.”

The ACLU said it is also monitoring the situation and considering all options to respond to the new change, including a lawsuit to block the change.