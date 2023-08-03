The Rise In Covid Cases Means ‘It’s Time to Bring Out The Masks’ Says MSNBC’s Patel

MSNBC’s medical contributor has told Americans to start wearing masks again following an uptick in COVID hospitalizations.

Dr. Kavita Patel, a former Obama official, appeared on Jose Diaz-Balart Reports to discuss the rise in COVID cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of covid hospitalizations is rising this summer in the US.

Partial transcript of discussion below courtesy of :Breitbart

DIAZ-BALART: If you’ve noticed more of your friends, neighbors, loved ones are testing positive for COVID, you’re not alone. According to the CDC, COVID-19 hospitalizations are up 12 percent from last week and while we’re nowhere near previous levels, it’s still raising concerns.

Joining us now with more is Dr. Kavita Patel who served as a White House policy director in the Obama Administration. She is an MSNBC medical contributor. Dr. Patel, it’s always great seeing you. So, I think we’ve, kind of, all been noticing that right, there’s somebody you know or people are, you know, think they have a cold and it ends up being COVID. What’s going on? What are you seeing?

PATEL: Well, we’re seeing the same thing, José, in clinic. We are, as you said, hospitalizations are going up. Let me start with good news. We are not seeing anywhere near the dramatic rises that we saw in previous summers or previous years, that’s good news. That’s because a large part of the population has either been infected and vaccinated or both several times.

So, what I think people need to know is that, I would just keep people on alert, that when you’re in those crowded spaces, think about the cost of colds and sometimes many people don’t have any symptoms, a mask can be your best friend, keep it—back in time we had them in our pockets, in our coats and our backpacks, time to bring them out again, especially as the school season starts. We don’t want to see kids missing school for things we could have prevented.