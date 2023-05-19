This Years Bilderberg Meeting Agenda & Attendees Revealed

The secretive Bilderberg Group, composed of heads of state, industry, media, finance and technology, has revealed a list of attendees and its agenda for this years annual meeting.

The 2023 event, which is their 69th, is taking place this weekend (May 18-21) in a luxury hotel in Lisbon, Portugal.

The ultra-secretive group will hold closed-door discussions on everything from AI and China, to the banking system and the war in Ukraine.

InfoWars reports: While attendees claim policies are not formulated at the meeting, the discussions always seem to precede major events like a delay of the Iraq war, the creation of the Euro single currency, and the 2008 financial collapse.

Among the roughly 130 attendees, notable people this year include Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, DeepMind head Demis Hassabis, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, OpenAI head Sam Altman, former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, US Democrat politician Stacey Abrams, and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

Here’s the list of this year’s attendees: