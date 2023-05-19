This Years Bilderberg Meeting Agenda & Attendees Revealed

May 19, 2023 Niamh Harris News, World 2
Bilderberg
The secretive Bilderberg Group, composed of heads of state, industry, media, finance and technology, has revealed a list of attendees and its agenda for this years annual meeting.

The 2023 event, which is their 69th, is taking place this weekend (May 18-21) in a luxury hotel in Lisbon, Portugal.

The ultra-secretive group will hold closed-door discussions on everything from AI and China, to the banking system and the war in Ukraine.

InfoWars reports: While attendees claim policies are not formulated at the meeting, the discussions always seem to precede major events like a delay of the Iraq war, the creation of the Euro single currency, and the 2008 financial collapse.

Among the roughly 130 attendees, notable people this year include Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, DeepMind head Demis Hassabis, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, OpenAI head Sam Altman, former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, US Democrat politician Stacey Abrams, and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

Press for Truth reporter Dan Dicks is on the ground providing up-to-the-minute coverage from outside the globalist confab:

Check out the meeting agenda items below, and scroll down for a full list of attendees:

Here’s the list of this year’s attendees:

LIST OF PARTICIPANTS 2023

Abrams, Stacey (USA), CEO, Sage Works Production    
Achleitner, Paul M. (DEU), Chair, Global Advisory Board, Deutsche Bank AG  
Agrawal, Ajay (CAN), Professor of Economics, University of Toronto    
Albares, José Manuel (ESP), Minister of Foreign Affairs    
Altman, Sam (USA), CEO, OpenAI    
Alverà, Marco (ITA), Co-Founder, zhero.net; CEO TES    
Andersson, Magdalena (SWE), Leader, Social Democratic Party    
Applebaum, Anne (USA), Staff Writer, The Atlantic    
Arnaut, José Luís (PRT), Managing Partner, CMS Rui Pena & Arnaut    
Attal, Gabriel (FRA), Minister for Public Accounts    
Balsemão, Francisco Pinto (PRT), Chair, Impresa Group    
Barbizet, Patricia (FRA), Chair and CEO, Temaris & Associés SAS    
Barroso, José Manuel (PRT), Chair, International Advisors, Goldman Sachs    
Baudson, Valérie (FRA), CEO, Amundi SA    
Beaune, Clément (FRA), Minister for Transport    
Benson, Sally (USA), Professor of Energy Science and Engineering, Stanford University    
Beurden, Ben van (NLD), Special Advisor to the Board, Shell plc    
Borg, Anna (SWE), President and CEO, Vattenfall AB    
Borrell, Josep (INT), Vice President, European Commission    
Botín, Ana P. (ESP), Group Executive Chair, Banco Santander SA    
Bourla, Albert (USA), Chair and CEO, Pfizer Inc.    
Braathen, Kjerstin (NOR), CEO, DNB ASA    
Brende, Børge (NOR), President, World Economic Forum    
Brink, Dolf van den (NLD), CEO, Heineken NV    
Brudermüller, Martin (DEU), CEO, BASF SE    
Buberl, Thomas (FRA), CEO, AXA SA    
Byrne, Thomas (IRL), Minister for Sport and Physical Education    
Carney, Mark (CAN), Vice Chair, Brookfield Asset Management    
Cassis, Ignazio (CHE), Federal Councillor, Federal Department of Foreign Affairs    
Castries, Henri de (FRA), President, Institut Montaigne    
Cavoli, Christopher (INT), Supreme Allied Commander Europe    
Ceylan, Mehmet Fatih (TUR), President, Ankara Policy Center    
Chhabra, Tarun (USA), Senior Director for Technology and National Security, National Security Council    
Creuheras, José (ESP), Chair, Grupo Planeta and Atresmedia    
Debackere, Koenraad (BEL), Chair, KBC Group NV    
Deese, Brian (USA), Former Director, National Economic Council    
Donohoe, Paschal (INT), President, Eurogroup    
Döpfner, Mathias (DEU), Chair and CEO, Axel Springer SE    
Easterly, Jen (USA), Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency    
Economy, Elizabeth (USA), Senior Advisor for China, Department of Commerce    
Ehrnrooth, Henrik (FIN), Chair, Otava Group    
Émié, Bernard (FRA), Director General for External Security, Ministry of the Armed Forces    
Empoli, Giuliano da (ITA), Political Scientist and Writer, Sciences Po    
Entrecanales, José M. (ESP), Chair and CEO, Acciona SA    
Eriksen, Øyvind (NOR), President and CEO, Aker ASA    
Ferguson, Niall (USA), Milbank Family Senior Fellow, Stanford University    
Fleming, Jeremy (GBR), Former Director, GCHQ    
Frederiksen, Mette (DNK), Prime Minister    
Freeland, Chrystia (CAN), Deputy Prime Minister    
Garijo, Bélen (DEU), Chair and CEO, Merck KGaA    
Gentiloni, Paolo (INT), Commissioner for Economy, European Commission    
Gonzáles Pons, Esteban (ESP), Vice Chair, European People’s Party    
Gosset-Grainville, Antoine (FRA), Chair, AXA    
Goulimis, Nicky (GRC), Board Member and Co-Founder, Nova Credit Inc.    
Griffin, Kenneth (USA), Founder and CEO, Citadel LLC    
Gruber, Lilli (ITA), Anchor, La7 TV   
Gürkaynak, Refet (TUR), Professor of Economics, Bilkent University   
Haines, Avril D. (USA), Director of National Intelligence   
Halberstadt, Victor (NLD), Professor of Economics, Leiden University  
Hassabis, Demis (GBR), CEO, DeepMind   
Hedegaard, Connie (DNK), Chair, KR Foundation   
Hofreiter, Anton (DEU), MP; Chair Committee on European Affairs   
Holzen, Madeleine von (CHE), Editor-in-Chief, Le Temps   
Jensen, Kristian (DNK), CEO, Green Power Denmark   
Joshi, Shashank (GBR), Defence Editor, The Economist   
Kaag, Sigrid (NLD), Minister of Finance; Deputy Prime Minister   
Karp, Alex (USA), CEO, Palantir Technologies Inc.   
Kasparov, Garry (USA), Chair, Renew Democracy Initiative   
Kieli, Kasia (POL), President and Managing Director, Warner Bros. Discovery Poland   
Kissinger, Henry A. (USA), Chairman, Kissinger Associates Inc.   
Koç, Ömer (TUR), Chair, Koç Holding AS   
Kolesnikov, Andrei (INT), Senior Fellow, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace   
Kostrzewa, Wojciech (POL), President, Polish Business Roundtable   
Kotkin, Stephen (USA), Senior Fellow, Hoover Institution, Stanford University   
Kravis, Henry R. (USA), Co-Chairman, KKR & Co. Inc.   
Kravis, Marie-Josée (USA), Chair, The Museum of Modern Art  
Kudelski, André (CHE), Chair and CEO, Kudelski Group SA   
Kuleba, Dmytro (UKR), Minister of Foreign Affairs   
Lammy, David (GBR), Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, House of Commons   
Leysen, Thomas (BEL), Chair, Umicore and Mediahuis; Chair DSM-Firmenich AG   
Liikanen, Erkki (FIN), Chair, IFRS Foundation Trustees   
Looney, Bernard (GBR), CEO, BP plc   
Marin, Sanna (FIN), Prime Minister   
Metsola, Roberta (INT), President, European Parliament   
Micklethwait, John (USA), Editor-in-Chief, Bloomberg LP   
Minton Beddoes, Zanny (GBR), Editor-in-Chief, The Economist   
Moreira, Duarte (PRT), Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Zeno Partners   
Moyo, Dambisa (GBR), Global Economist; Member, House of Lords   
Mundie, Craig J. (USA), President, Mundie & Associates LLC   
Nadella, Satya (USA), CEO, Microsoft Corporation    
O’Leary, Michael (IRL), Group CEO, Ryanair Group    
Orida, Deborah (CAN), President and CEO, PSP Investments    
Özel, Soli (TUR), Professor, Kadir Has University    
Papalexopoulos, Dimitri (GRC), Chair, TITAN Cement Group; Treasurer Bilderberg Meetings    
Philippe, Édouard (FRA), Mayor, Le Havre    
Pottinger, Matthew (USA), Distinguished Visiting Fellow, Hoover Institution    
Pouyanné, Patrick (FRA), Chair and CEO, TotalEnergies SE    
Rachman, Gideon (GBR), Chief Foreign Affairs Commentator, The Financial Times    
Ramírez, Pedro J. (ESP), Director, El Español    
Rappard, Rolly van (NLD), Co-Founder and Co-Chair, CVC Capital Partners    
Reynders, Didier (INT), European Commissioner for Justice    
Röttgen, Norbert (DEU), MP, German Bundestag    
Rutte, Mark (NLD), Prime Minister    
Salomon, Martina (AUT), Editor-in-Chief, Kurier    
Sawers, John (GBR), Executive Chair, Newbridge Advisory Ltd.    
Schadlow, Nadia (USA), Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute    
Schallenberg, Alexander (AUT), Minister for European and International Affairs    
Schmidt, Eric E. (USA), Former CEO and Chair, Google LLC    
Schmidt, Wolfgang (DEU), Head of the Chancellery, Federal Minister for Special Tasks    
Sebastião, Nuno (PRT), Chair and CEO, Feedzai    
Sikorski, Radoslaw (POL), MEP, European Parliament    
Silva, Filipe (PRT), CEO, Galp    
Stilwell de Andrade, Miguel (PRT), CEO, EDP  
Stoltenberg, Jens (INT), Secretary General, NATO    
Subramanian, Arvind (INT), Senior Fellow in International and Public Affairs, Brown University    
Tellis, Ashley J. (USA), Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs, Carnegie Endowment  
Thiel, Peter (USA), President, Thiel Capital LLC    
Tsu, Jing (USA), Professor of East Asian Languages and Literatures, Yale University    
Tugendhat, Tom (GBR), Minister of State for Security    
Vadera, Shriti (GBR), Chair, Prudential plc    
Vassilakis, Eftichios (GRC), Chair, Aegean Group    
Waldron, John (USA), President and COO, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.  
Wallenberg, Marcus (SWE), Chair, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB    
Wennink, Peter (NLD), President and CEO, ASML Holding NV    
Wright, Thomas (USA), Senior Director for Strategic Planning, National Security Council    
Yang, Yuan (GBR), Europe-China Correspondent, Financial Times    
Yergin, Daniel (USA), Vice Chair, S&P Global    
Yinanç, Barçin (TUR), Journalist, T24 News Website

