Trudeau Liberals Vote Against Putting Pedophiles On National Sex Offender Registry

The Trudeau Liberal Party just voted against an amendment submitted by the Conservative opposition to require all child sex offenders to be placed on the National Sex Offender Registry.

The party decision to allow pedophiles to continue hiding in plain sight in Canada left observers stunned, with many people considering the vote to be a formality.

The decision to vote against the amendment has raised questions in Canada – what do the liberals, particularly Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have to hide?

Who are the Trudeau Liberals trying to protect here? pic.twitter.com/r5DPe6kwa2 — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) October 20, 2023

Is there a pedophile ring operating at the highest levels in Canadian politics, and is Justin Trudeau, a multi-generational globalist elite, intimately involved?

Those with good memories will remember that Trudeau’s entry to politics in 2008 was dogged by a sex scandal from his days as a teacher at Vancouver’s elite West Point Grey Academy.

Now we have uncovered bombshell evidence that reveals Trudeau’s underage accuser was much younger than the mainstream media claimed at the time in an effort to brush the scandal under the carpet and clear the way for the son of former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau to enter national politics.

Canadian media is prevented from reporting on this story, and most of the US media is controlled by three-letter agencies and the globalist elite, so Trudeau’s victim’s father spoke to the Buffalo Chronicle to reveal that she was much younger at the time of their relationship than was first thought. Watch: