Trump: ‘Biden’s DOJ Was Ordered To Shoot Me Dead’

President Trump has warned that Biden’s Justice Department was given the green-light to assassinate him during the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago in 2022.

Trump published a post on Truth Social declaring Biden a “serious threat to democracy” and calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked.

“WOW! I just came out of the Biden Witch Hunt Trial in Manhattan, the “Icebox,” and was shown Reports that Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ, in their Illegal and UnConstitutional Raid of Mar-a-Lago, AUTHORIZED THE FBI TO USE DEADLY (LETHAL) FORCE. NOW WE KNOW, FOR SURE, THAT JOE BIDEN IS A SERIOUS THREAT TO DEMOCRACY. HE IS MENTALLY UNFIT TO HOLD OFFICE — 25TH AMENDMENT!”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Newly-released court documents reveal that Joe Biden's DOJ authorized the use of DEADLY FORCE in its raid of President Trump's home.



This is insane & this is what the political weaponization of our federal government looks like in real time.



Joe Biden is a threat to democracy. pic.twitter.com/HMY2eUmGxF — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) May 21, 2024

Modernity.news reports: Trump also sent out a campaign email detailing the findings.

“BIDEN’S DOJ WAS AUTHORIZED TO SHOOT ME!” Trump wrote adding “It’s just been revealed that Biden’s DOJ was authorized to use DEADLY FORCE for their DESPICABLE raid in Mar-a-Lago.”

The post continued, “You know they’re just itching to do the unthinkable. Joe Biden was locked & loaded ready to take me out & put my family in danger.”

“Democrats think they can frighten me, intimidate me, and KNOCK ME DOWN! But here’s the one thing they don’t know: WE WILL NEVER SURRENDER!” Trump continued.

“Biden’s corrupt regime needs to get the message – right here, right now – that our patriotic movement CANNOT BE STOPPED! Before the day is over, I’m calling on ONE MILLION Pro-Trump Patriots to chip in and say: STOP THE WITCH HUNT!” Trump further declared.

The comments come after court filings were unsealed by Judge Aileen Cannon and highlighted how the FBI had prepared for a violent confrontation with Trump and his Secret Service detail during the raid in the classified documents case.

Oh my God



Armed FBI agents were preparing to confront Trump and even engage Secret Service if necessary.



They were going to go door to door to terrorize MAL guests and even pick the locks.



Gestapo pic.twitter.com/ViWahRIpTL — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 21, 2024

The Feds even brought along a medic and alerted a nearby Level One trauma centre at nearby St Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach to be on standby, according to the documents.

Here is the use of deadly force instructions attached to the FBI's operational instructions.



Head of Washington FBI field office when this was executed: Steven D'Antuono.



Recall who authorized the raid: Merrick Garland



The FBI risked the lives of Donald Trump, his family, his… pic.twitter.com/XHHLDYqWgV — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 21, 2024

They raided Trump’s wife and son’s rooms, leading some to ask if they were part of the ‘deadly force’ authorisation.

The FBI has responded, claiming that all of this is “standard protocol”:

“standard protocol”?



This makes it worse for Biden and Garland.



Biden personally waived Trump’s claim of executive privilege.



Garland personally approved this unprecedented FBI raid.



For presidential records Trump was allowed to have under the Presidential Records Act.



While… https://t.co/uyz6JxIvjc — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) May 22, 2024

“It is standard policy to authorize shooting our Republican political opponent when we raid his home for no good reason after running the Russia collusion hoax and other scams.” — Biden DOJ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 22, 2024

The claim has already been disputed by insiders: