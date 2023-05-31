European Union Issues Urgent Warning to Women: “COVID Vaccines Cause Infertility”

The European Union has issued an warning to pregnant women who are considering getting the COVID-19 vaccine, urging them to avoid the mRNA jabs because they cause infertility and spontaneous abortions.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) was forced to admit that the experimental Covid-19 jabs can have an adverse effect on female fertility after it was revealed in confidential Pfizer documents that shedding of the Covid-19 vaccine is possible by skin-to-skin contact and/or breathing the same air as a vaccinated person, and can lead to menstrual cycle disruption among women and miscarriage among pregnant women.

Expose-news.com reports: On the 28th October 2022, the EMA published new guidance that states “heavy menstrual bleeding should be added to the product information as a side effect of unknown frequency of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines Comirnaty (Pfizer) and Spikevax (Moderna)”.

The EMA says that heavy menstrual bleeding can be defined as “bleeding characterised by an increased volume and/or duration which interferes with the person’s physical, social, emotional and material quality of life.”

The new guidance comes after they belatedly reviewed the available data, including cases reported during clinical trials, cases spontaneously reported in Eudravigilance and findings from the medical literature. The EMA confirmed, “cases of heavy menstrual bleeding have been reported after the first, second and booster doses of Comirnaty and Spikevax”.

This is an admission that Covid-19 vaccination can have an adverse effect on fertility in women.

A study published in 2016 found that alterations to a woman’s regular menstrual cycle are associated with reduced fertility, and have a negative effect on the chances of getting pregnant.

Confirmation that Covid-19 vaccination has an adverse effect on fertility was not however needed from the EMA, as the evidence to support this has been available for over a year.

Hundreds if not thousands of women have reported that they have suffered irregular bleeding/clotting after receiving one of the mRNA Covid vaccines. Sadly thousands of others have also now reported the loss of their unborn/newborn child.

There also now exist hundreds of testimonies made by women who are claiming that they have lost their baby or suffered irregular bleeding/clotting after being in the company of others who have received one of the mRNA Covid vaccines.

Whilst this may sound unbelievable, it has been confirmed by Pfizer in their confidential documents.

Back in April 2021, Dr Naomi Wolf, an American author and journalist, was extremely vocal on Twitter about the subject of bleeding/clotting after vaccination or after being around vaccinated women.

And on April 19th 2021 she posted a link to a Facebook page, which could be found here but has since been censored and deleted by Facebook. The page contained hundreds of accounts from women reporting irregular bleeding after either having the Covid vaccine or being in the company of those who’ve had the Covid vaccine.

ABC7 news reporter, Kate Larsen also questioned back in April 2021 how the Covid jabs were affecting women’s menstrual cycles on social media, and she received thousands of responses from concerned women –

“I had my 1st COVID-19 vaccine in January followed by the 2nd in February, and since then I have had hemorrhagic bleeding with clots. This month of April was the heaviest.”

“I thought I was going crazy, and even went as far as making a doctor’s appt and switching out my BC because mine is so heavy now and its been a month straight”

“I received the Moderna vaccine in January and February I didn’t get my period for 3 months they did multiple blood test, pregnancy test and ultrasounds but everything came back normal. Then finally on April 4 I got my period and it’s been super heavy for the past 22 days non-stop.”

Chloe Angeline who works as a holistic reproductive practitioner also put out a warning to women at the same time –

“Women, in their menstruating years and not, are experiencing severe side effects from people around them having received this jab. We’re not quite sure what’s happening here; it’s happening too quick for us to really know … we’re having women miss their periods, we’re having women have the most excruciating periods of their life to the point where they are bleeding so profusely that it is completely out of character. Women who are in menopause have gotten their period back … in this community, something that is well known is that if a women bleeds, and she is postmenopausal, that it is cancer.”

“This is about standing up for the health of humanity … something is happening behind the scenes and they are coming after women’s health …

We also know that many women have suffered pregnancy loss as a result of Covid-19 vaccination.

According to the US Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, the number of women who lost their unborn or newborn child in the USA following Covid-19 vaccination surpassed 4,000 just sixteen months after the first Covid jab was given emergency use authorisation.

But by comparison, just 565 women had lost their unborn or newborn child following Flu vaccination since the year 1990, a period of thirty years.

There were in fact just 2,238 recorded deaths of unborn babies in VAERS over the 30 years following the administration of all other FDA-approved vaccines combined (360 months) prior to the emergency use authorisation of the COVID-19 vaccines in December 2020. (Source.)

The number of women who lost their baby due to the Covid jab by April 2022 was 16,633% higher than the number of women who have lost their baby due to the Flu jab. However, in reality, that number is much worse because many more flu jabs have been administered during pregnancy over a period of 30 years.

With this amount of devastation suspected to be caused by the Covid-19 injections, it is extremely concerning to find that authorities already knew this would happen. That’s because a Pfizer document titled…

‘A PHASE 1/2/3, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED, RANDOMIZED, OBSERVER-BLIND, DOSE-FINDING STUDY TO EVALUATE THE SAFETY, TOLERABILITY, IMMUNOGENICITY, AND EFFICACY OF SARS-COV-2 RNA VACCINE CANDIDATES AGAINST COVID-19 IN HEALTHY INDIVIDUALS’,

…contains a whole section covering the possibility of ‘mRNA vaccine shedding’ in which it is possible for those who have been in close proximity of someone who has had the Pfizer mRNA jab to suffer an adverse reaction.

Section 8.3.5 of the document, describes how exposure during pregnancy or breastfeeding to the Pfizer mRNA jab during the trials should be reported to Pfizer Safety within 24 hours of investigator awareness. This is strange because pregnant women / new mothers were and are not part of the safety trials. So how could they be exposed?

Well, Pfizer confirms that exposure during pregnancy can occur if a female is found to be pregnant and is environmentally exposed to the vaccine during pregnancy.

The document states that environmental exposure during pregnancy can occur if a female family member or healthcare provider reports that she is pregnant after having been exposed to the study intervention by inhalation or skin contact.

Or if a male family member of a healthcare provider has been exposed to the study intervention by inhalation or skin contact and then exposes his female partner prior to or around the time of conception.

In layman’s terms, Pfizer is admitting in this document that it is possible to expose another human being to the mRNA Covid vaccine just by breathing the same air or touching the skin of the person who has been vaccinated.

Pfizer also confirms that it is possible to expose a baby to the mRNA vaccine via breastfeeding even if the mother has not received the Pfizer jab. They state this is again possible via environmental exposure, in which the mother is found to be breastfeeding an infant after having been exposed to the study intervention by inhalation or skin contact.

Pfizer also confirms in section 8.3.5.3 of the document that adverse reactions may occur after ‘Occupational Exposure’. The document states occupational exposure occurs when a person receives unplanned direct contact with the study intervention and says this “may or may not lead to the occurrence of an Adverse Event”.

Here we have Pfizer stating in black and white that mRNA vaccine shedding is a real possibility, and they had extreme concerns about it when it comes to women and pregnancy.

So why did authorities deem it okay and actively encourage pregnant women to get an experimental Covid-19 injection even when the actual manufacturer of said injection had extreme concerns?

Not a single study was carried out to confirm the safety of Covid-19 vaccination during pregnancy. Which makes it a very concerning decision when those same authorities demand women avoid – smoked fish, soft cheese, wet paint, coffee, herbal tea, vitamin supplements, processed junk food etc. – when pregnant.

The admission from the EMA that Covid-19 vaccination can have an adverse effect on female fertility is too little, too late. It falls far short of admitting the true risks of Covid-19 vaccination, and it’s delay has caused untold misery to hundreds of thousands of women across Europe.