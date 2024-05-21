Top Doctor Sounds the Alarm: ‘Nearly ALL Vaxxed Are Suffering Strokes and Death’

World renounced medical lecturer Dr. John Campbell has warned that nearly all vaccinated patients suffer strokes shortly after receiving the COVID-19 mRNA jab.

According to Dr. Campbell, data from a medical case study from Harvard Medical School chronicled deadly brain damage, specifically cerebral ischemia (insufficient blood flow to the brain) caused by the Moderna mRNA Covid vaccinations.

“This could not be a more serious report,” Campbell declared on Thursday.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Infowars.com reports:The doctor discussed brain scan images from the study which showed dark areas of the brain, indicating a lack of blood flow to those regions due to blood backing up in other regions, causing over-pressure and under-pressure in different parts of the brain.

“24 hrs after receiving her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, a 30-year-old female developed severe headache. Three weeks later she was admitted with subacute headache and confusion,” the case study said in the ‘Case Summary’ section. “Imaging initially showed scattered cortical thrombosis with an elevated opening pressure on lumbar puncture. An external ventricular drain was placed, but she continued to have elevated intracranial pressure. Ultimately, she required a hemicraniectomy, but intractable cerebral edema resulted in her death. Pathology was consistent with thrombosis and associated inflammatory response.”

The doctor explained how the medical team working on the vaccine victim opened up her head after trying many other techniques and modalities of treatment.

“So it sounds like what they did here was they, to try and get the pressure down, they actually took away some of the side of the bone over the scull to try and get the pressure down, pretty drastic,” he said.

Campbell talked about how the vaccine victim already had Covid, meaning she should have had natural immunity, and that she should not have been vaccinated given that fact and her young age.

Dr. Campbell explained that the researchers don’t know why the pressure inside the vaccine victim’s head was so high, but it may have been due to cerebral auto-regularity function (the brain regulating it’s own blood supply).

Dr. Peter McCullough also discussed this case study on his Substack.

“We are becoming accustomed to unexpected death after COVID-19 among young persons who have taken one or more injections of the COVID-19 vaccine. It is important to realize that not all deaths after vaccination are cardiac,” McCullough said.

Lastly, Campbell discussed how the pharmaceutical industry is building mRNA factories around the world to manufacture this novel gene therapy technology at a scale which can regularly vaccinate the entire global population.

Many have begun to refer to the Covid gene therapy injections as ‘lethal injections’.

Remember we have stupid people that will do anything to make u get a lethal injection for something stupid like this pic.twitter.com/8QWjliezZa — 🇺🇸MidwestBadAss🇺🇸 (@Punchy_Playz) May 12, 2024

People still trying to reconstruct their lives after receiving the lethal injection. pic.twitter.com/gBZpWcvrUu — theCULLhasbegun (@BruceLe53509778) May 12, 2024