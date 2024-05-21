State of Louisiana Officially Bans WEF and WHO Agenda – Media Blackout

Lawmakers in Louisiana have voted to ban WEF, UN and WHO agents from operating in the state in a bid to eradicate the globalist agenda from being rolled out.

Both the Senate and the House voted to pass a bill that will BAN the WEF, WHO and the UN from having any jurisdiction or power within the state.

This is what the bill states:

“The World Health Organization, United Nations and the World Economic Forum shall have no jurisdiction or power within the state of Louisiana. No rule, regulation, fee, tax, policy or mandate of any kind of the World Health Organization, United Nations and the World Economic Forum shall be enforced or implemented by the state of Louisiana or any agency, department, board, commission, political subdivision, governmental entity of the state, parish, municipality, or any other political entity”.

