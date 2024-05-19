UK Gov’t Admits Embedding ‘Anti-Free Speech Agents’ Inside Social Media Companies

Fact checked by The People's Voice Community
May 19, 2024 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, UK 0
UK governments admits to embedding hostile free speech agents in social media companies
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Recently released minutes from the British government’s Counter Disinformation Unit (CDU) reveals that ‘anti-free speech agents’ were embedded in all the major social media companies during the pandemic.

According to the minutes, senior UK officials embedded civil servants in Big Tech companies in order to crack down on so-called ‘misinformation’ and ‘hate speech’ that the British government disapproves of.

Reclaimthenet.org reports: CDU was only one building block in the UK’s Covid-era censorship effort; several military units were enlisted to participate as well, most notably and controversially the 77th Brigade, whose job is supposed to be spreading misinformation, and in general, finding its “psyops” targets abroad, not at home.

NSOIT (CDU) also states that it is “countering disinformation and hostile state narratives.” But these and several other outfits, as well as private contractors hired by the government, were tasked with surveillance of British citizens and suppression of those seen as “Covid measures dissenters.”

JOIN OUR FORUM!

And so, what scores of freedom of information requests have since revealed is that they went not after disinformation-spreading “foreign adversary” – but ordinary British citizens, medical professionals, journalists, and even politicians who were engaging in legitimate, albeit critical of the government, speech.

Regarding the lengths to which the UK was prepared to go – specifically if officials actually got “embedded” in social media companies – this is unclear to this day thanks to the government’s refusal to provide access to reports compiled by Logically, a private company.

Logically made millions from contracts with the British military, Hurfurt notes. Completing the picture of the web of sometimes loosely, other times tightly inter-connected entities that work hard to censor online speech, he adds:

“(Logically) has a large US presence and is headed by US ex-intelligence officer Brian Murphy, who worked at the Department for Homeland Security (DHS).”

Meanwhile, the UK government explains its refusal to shed light on the question of whether or not its officials were directly involved with social media companies as fears those reports “would reveal its capabilities to hostile actors.”

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
About Sean Adl-Tabatabai 17777 Articles
Having cut his teeth in the mainstream media, including stints at the BBC, Sean witnessed the corruption within the system and developed a burning desire to expose the secrets that protect the elite and allow them to continue waging war on humanity. Disturbed by the agenda of the elites and dissatisfied with the alternative media, Sean decided it was time to shake things up. Knight of Joseon (https://joseon.com)
Facebook Twitter