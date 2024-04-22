UK Gov’t Issues Dire Warning: ‘Vaccinated Youth Are Dying in Unprecedented Numbers’

The UK government has warned that vaccinated young people are dying in unprecedented numbers since the mRNA COVID jab rollout.

According to the UK Government’s Office for National Statistics (ONS), 18 to 39 year olds who have received four Covid vaccines are up to 318 percent more likely to die than those who didn’t receive the experimental vaccines.

Infowars.com reports: Within every month chronicled by the data, quadruple-Covid-vaccinated teens and young adults were much more likely to die than non-vaccinated teens and young adults and single or double-vaccinated teens and young adults.

Depending on the month, the data indicated that the four-time-vaccinated young people were between 221 and 318 percent more likely to die than those who didn’t get as many Covid vaccines.

The Exposé compiled the data into an easy to read chart that visually indicates how much more likely death is for the heavily vaccinated.

A scientific paper published earlier this year indicated that the Covid vaccines cause much more harm than good.

“…the estimated harms of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines greatly outweigh the rewards: for every life saved, there were nearly 14 times more deaths caused by the modified mRNA injections,” the study said.

Infowars founder and host Alex Jones has called the Covid vaccines ‘lethal injections’ due to their deadly side effects.

The Lethal injections were tested on lab rats in secret. Big Pharma knew the shots would cause massive disease and death. In October of 2020 the FDA release a list of probable adverse reactions that predicted all the hell that followed. https://t.co/cyWGrGZnWk — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) April 22, 2024

Regarding the causes of death, The Exposé reported that Covid vaccines have caused a 14,000 percent increase in cancer in the U.S. according to CDC data.

· COVID Vaccines have caused at least 14,000% increase in Cancer Cases in the USA according to CDC

https://t.co/Ht3chBj8wJ — The Expose News (@exthepose) April 17, 2024

Another study on vaccines showed that inoculated children (not specifically Covid inoculated children) exhibited notably higher rates of a number of chronic health conditions.

“Vaccinated children were significantly more likely than unvaccinated children to be diagnosed with severe allergies (OR = 4.31, 95% CI 1.67 – 11.1), autism (OR = 5.03, 95% CI 1.64 – 15.5), gastrointestinal disorders (OR = 13.8, 95% CI 5.85 – 32.5), asthma (OR = 17.6, 95% CI 6.94 – 44.4), ADHD (OR = 20.8, 95% CI 4.74 – 91.2), and chronic ear infections (OR = 27.8, 95% CI 9.56 – 80.8),” the study said.

It also indicated that children who were vaccinated and not breastfed or vaccinated and delivered via C-section had the highest rates of adverse health outcomes.

A different study found that children who received vaccines before one year of age had a higher incidence of developmental delays, asthma and ear infections. It also showed that the more vaccines a child had received the higher the rate of chronic health issues they were likely to suffer.

Another study detailed how the more vaccines an infant received the greater the chance is that they will die.

“Linear regression analysis of unweighted mean IMRs showed a high statistically significant correlation between increasing number of vaccine doses and increasing infant mortality rates,” the study said.

Another analysis of CDC data by The Exposé showed that there have been over 1 million excess deaths in elderly Americans since the FDA approval of the Covid vaccine.