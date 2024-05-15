UK Schools To Ban Sex Education For Children Under 9

Schools in England are to be banned from teaching sex education to children under nine, in new government guidance expected to be published this week.

It would appear that common sense has returned as ministers finally get tough on ‘extreme, sexualising and inaccurate’ content

The move comes amid growing concern from parents about certain topics addressed, including oral sex and gender identity.

A spokesman for No10 said: ‘We have always been consistent that the idea that someone can have a gender identity different from their sex is a contested political belief that must not be taught as fact in our schools.’

Parent will also be given the right to see the material that their children are being taught.

GBNews reports: Lessons must also now be based on “scientific” fact rather than gender ideology, the Tory MP is set to announce.

A Cabinet document revealed fresh Government guidance will make it clear gender identity is a “contested subject” which should not be taught.

The scheduled announcement comes after Rishi Sunak ordered a review into the Relationships, Sex and Health Education lessons last year.

The Prime Minister opted to review the situation after receiving fury from parents over “age-inappropriate, extreme, sexualising and inaccurate” content.

Tory MP Miriam Cates also told Sunak that children were being taught there were 72 genders and shown graphic lessons on oral sex.

Requesting approval from Cabinet colleagues, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan categorically said “sex education will not be taught before Year 5”, nine and 10-year-olds.