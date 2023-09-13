‘Unnatural’ Blue Lights Spotted in Sky Before Deadly Morocco Earthquake – Experts Baffled

Strange blue lights were seen lighting up the night sky in Morocco just minutes before the devastating 6.8 magnitude tremor struck, and geophysicists are baffled.

Blue lights flashing above Agadir at the foot of the Atlas Mountains were captured on video by perplexed locals and the unexplained sightings have baffled experts, with some suggesting a UFO or lightning could be to blame.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Many people believe the blue lights are a tell-tale sign that the earthquake was not a natural phenomenon. The wildfires which recently swept the world were also preceded by strange lighting in the sky which some investigators have pinned on direct energy weapons (DEWs).

Another possible explanation may be ‘earthquake lights’ – an unexplained phenomenon believed to take place in times of extreme seismic stress. But no one knows for sure if earthquake lights even exist, or what causes them. Watch:

‘The [Morocco] earthquake happened at nighttime,’ geophysicist Dr Friedemann Freund told The Washington Post.

‘The condition for earthquake lights to be seen by people and maybe even recorded by cameras would be relatively high.’

Daily Mail reports: Long believed to be a myth, these unusual lights are thought to take place amid the changes that occur to Earth’s magnetic field during an earthquake or volcanic eruption.

The lights can take a variety of forms, whether it be a pink sphere of light or four-inch ‘flames’ above the pavement.

The latter was said to have occurred in Italy’s historic city of L’Aquila just seconds before an earthquake struck in 2009.

TRENDING: Biden’s Family Admit He Died and Was Replaced By an Actor in 2019

Meanwhile, a bright purple globe of light reportedly moved along the sky near the St. Lawrence River in Quebec in 1988, 11 days before a powerful quake.

In 2014, Dr Friedemann and his colleagues studied 65 unexplained reports of these lights from as far back as 1600.

🇲🇦🔵🌍🇹🇷🌐🌩️ – Once more, reports of enigmatic blue lights have surfaced, preceding seismic events in the land of Morocco. A similar phenomenon was witnessed earlier this year in Türkiye, mere moments prior to earthquakes striking both Türkiye and Syria. pic.twitter.com/V7Ht2Xq3qp — Aprajita Choudhary 🦋 (@aprajitanefes) September 13, 2023

They found that 85 per cent took place near breaks in the Earth’s crust, commonly referred to as ‘rifts’.

Most sightings also took place before or during an earthquake but rarely ever after.

This pattern has led scientists to believe that a build-up of seismic stress is the key driver of earthquake lights.

They theorise that ‘activated’ electric charges in rocks at the crust ionise air molecules as they come to the surface.

This reaction is believed to generate the strange lights almost like a battery, but much still remains a mystery.

‘It’s one of the very few documented accounts of someone acting on the presence of earthquake lights,’ said Robert Thériault of the Ministère des Ressources Naturelles of Québec, who worked on the study.

‘Earthquake lights as a pre-earthquake phenomenon, in combination with other types of parameters that vary prior to seismic activity, may one day help forecast the approach of a major quake.’