Pushing New Covid Jabs NY Governor Says ‘Don’t Rely On Previous Vaccines, They Won’t Help You This Time’

Kathy Hochul is urging New Yorkers to receive the latest round of COVID-19 jabs, claiming that any covid vaccines they may have had in the past will not be of any help this time.

“Tell everybody don’t rely on the fact that you had a vaccine in the past, it will not help you this time around,” New Yorks democrat governor said this week.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

New from NY Governor Kathy Hochul “Tell everybody don’t rely on the fact that you had a vaccine in the past, it will not help you this time around.” pic.twitter.com/f3rAm9E9ws — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) September 13, 2023

Did they ever help?

InfoWars reports: It’s almost like the experimental COVID-19 mRNA injections politicians, health officials, and the media touted for years aren’t effective or something.

Hochul then encouraged residents to take the new “updated” COVID vaccine that was recently approved by the FDA in the wake of the emergence of mild COVID variants.

“It is literally a new vaccine, it is not a booster shot, it is not an enhancer. It is a new vaccine designed to attack the new variants,” Hochul said. “This is a new vaccine built specifically to match the circulating strains. It doesn’t matter if you’ve already been vaccinated, take no comfort in that, thank you for getting vaccinated in the past but that is not protecting you today.“

“I will be getting my vaccine very soon,” she continued. “This news is coming at a perfect time, my team just got off a call with the FDA confirming the Covid vaccine is on its way to New York… The updated vaccine guards against the newer Covid strains because it was built off the Omicron…variant, that’s what we’re calling it.”

“It’s really a customized vaccine…We’re waiting to find out what age groups the FDA and CDC are recommending should get the shot…You only need one, no more double doses, and again, this will be starting here in New York on Friday.”

Hochul then suggested that not taking the new COVID vaccine is a selfish act.

“That is the best way by far to protect yourself and those around you. We’ve done this since March 2020, no reason to stop now. Don’t think about just yourself,” she added.