Netanyahu Announced Gaza Invasion By Citing An Old Testament Commandment

Fact checked
October 30, 2023 Niamh Harris Middle East, News 0
Netanyahu
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the invasion of Gaza on Saturday by citing a commandment from the Old Testament.

Critics have pointed out that the text he cited actually constitutes a narrative of ‘genocide’. “

Netanyahu said “You must remember what Amalek has done to you, says our Holy Bible,” and then called on Israelites to “go and smite Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have, and spare them not; but slay both man and woman, infant and suckling, ox and sheep, camel and donkey.” 

JOIN THE FIGHT: BECOME A CITIZEN JOURNALIST TODAY!

Summit News reports: Netanyahu’s comments are “an explicit expression of genocidal intent,” Max Blumenthal said, “painting the Palestinians of Gaza as the biblical Amalekites whose total eradication was commanded by God as punishment for their sins.”

Netanyahu and the Israeli army are getting all hyped up to go and massacre men, women and children and “erase the memory of them.”

Our army hypes soldiers up for war with stories about sheep dogs protecting the innocent but Israel’s army hypes their soldiers up by telling them to go and slaughter infants.

Israeli politicians openly say they want “biblical” revenge against the Palestinian Amalekites and are demanding Gaza be destroyed like Dresden and Hiroshima — and Netanyahu is seeing to it!

Niamh Harris

Writer at The People's Voice

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)