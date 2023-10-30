Netanyahu Announced Gaza Invasion By Citing An Old Testament Commandment

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the invasion of Gaza on Saturday by citing a commandment from the Old Testament.

Critics have pointed out that the text he cited actually constitutes a narrative of ‘genocide’. “

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Netanyahu said “You must remember what Amalek has done to you, says our Holy Bible,” and then called on Israelites to “go and smite Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have, and spare them not; but slay both man and woman, infant and suckling, ox and sheep, camel and donkey.”

Netanyahu declaring invasion: "You must remember what Amalek has done to you, says our Holy Bible"



1 Samuel 15:3



"Now go and smite Amalek, and utterly destroy all that they have, and spare them not; but slay both man and woman, infant and suckling, ox and sheep, camel and ass" pic.twitter.com/5QF9PkGhjJ — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 28, 2023

Summit News reports: Netanyahu’s comments are “an explicit expression of genocidal intent,” Max Blumenthal said, “painting the Palestinians of Gaza as the biblical Amalekites whose total eradication was commanded by God as punishment for their sins.”

An explicit expression of genocidal intent by Netanyahu, painting the Palestinians of Gaza as the biblical Amalekites whose total eradication was commanded by God as punishment for their sins https://t.co/5g5Oz5sPlC — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) October 28, 2023

Netanyahu and the Israeli army are getting all hyped up to go and massacre men, women and children and “erase the memory of them.”

“These animals can no longer live.”



Ezra Yachin, a 95-year-old Israeli army reservist, is seen inciting “every Jew with a weapon” to kill Palestinians and “erase the memory of them” pic.twitter.com/LUQs0XoR5U — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) October 13, 2023

Our army hypes soldiers up for war with stories about sheep dogs protecting the innocent but Israel’s army hypes their soldiers up by telling them to go and slaughter infants.

Israeli politicians openly say they want “biblical” revenge against the Palestinian Amalekites and are demanding Gaza be destroyed like Dresden and Hiroshima — and Netanyahu is seeing to it!