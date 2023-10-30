Turkish President Threatens To Declare War on Israel Over Gaza ‘Massacre’ and ‘War Crimes’

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that Israel has been openly committing war crimes for 22 days and attacks on Gaza amounted to a “massacre,” and the Turkish nation could be forced to declare war on Israel.

In a powerful address at a pro-Palestine protest this evening, the president of Turkey seems to have threatened to intervene in Gaza.

During his speech at a rally this afternoon, Erdogan accused Israel of openly committing war crimes and described Hamas as “freedom fighters”.

President Erdogan stated that attacks on Gaza amounted to a “massacre,” which infuriated Israel and caused it to rescind its diplomatic mission.

Erdogan is claimed to have told the hundreds of thousands of participants that Turkey can “come at any night unexpectedly” during the same speech.

The video, which went viral on the defunct Twitter platform X, allegedly showed the pro-Palestine demonstrators yelling, “Turkish military to Gaza.”

Video footage of Mr. Erdogan speaking at the occasion was posted online by news aggregator Visegrád 24 and was in Turkish.

As he was speaking to attendees of the Great Palestine meeting in Istanbul, thousands of people could be seen waving a mix of Palestinian and Turkish flags.

The video has been re-uploaded online numerous times after the account provided the translation earlier this evening.

His remarks were translated by Politics Today, a news website, which stated that they were a part of a “motto”.

President Erdogan addressed the situation in Gaza while addressing hundreds of thousands of people earlier today

He stated, “From now on, we will continue on our path with the motto that we may suddenly knock on your door one night,” according to the website.

During the same speech, Mr. Erdogan charged that Israel was committing war crimes in Gaza and likened its conduct to the Holocaust committed by the Nazis against the Jewish people.

He asserted that Israel “has been openly committing war crimes for 22 days” and stated that the country was acting with a “similar mentality” to the Axis powers in World War Two.

He continued: “In the past they were massacring the Jewish people in the gas chambers and they were indeed wiping out whole regions with bombs.” The Turkish premier then added: “A similar mentality is being shown in Gaza today.”

Mr. Erdogan declared that his government was getting ready to “tell the whole world that Israel is a war criminal” in retaliation for Israel’s conduct.

Israeli officials took a dim view of the address and promptly withdrew diplomatic staff members from Turkey.

The remarks made by Turkey, according to Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, “led him to conduct a re-evaluation of the relations between Israel and Turkey.”

He said in a statement: “Given the grave statements coming from Turkey, I have ordered the return of diplomatic representatives there in order to conduct a re-evaluation of the relations between Israel and Turkey.”