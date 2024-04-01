US Records Over 1 Million Excess Deaths Among The Over 65’s Since Covid Jabs Were Approved

The USA has recorded over one million excess deaths among the over 65’s since the FDA gave approval for the experimental ‘Covid vaccine’ to be offered to the public.

These so called vaccines were initially prioritized for older adults, among others, due to their alleged higher risk of severe illness from the “COVID-19 virus”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The shocking statistics were quietly published by the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC)

Expose News reports: The FDA granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on December 11, 2020, making it the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive such authorization in the United States.

Following that, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine received EUA on December 18, 2020, and the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine received EUA on February 27, 2021.

The elderly were offered the COVID-19 vaccine first and the number of excess deaths recorded was astounding. During the first 20 weeks of 2021 150,085 excess deaths were recorded among people aged over 65’s compared to the 2015 to 2019 five-year average.

Then from week 21 to week 40 of 2021, an astounding 165,387 excess deaths were recorded among people aged 65 and over. This brought the total excess deaths from week 1 to week 40 of 2021 to 315,472 among those most likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The remainder of 2021 saw 133,268 excess deaths recorded. Bringing the total excess deaths for the year among the over 65’s to 448,740.

This means nearly half a million more people died than expected who were aged 65 and over during a period where excess deaths were supposed to be reduced dramatically because an apparently safe and effective vaccine was being administered to stop a wave of deaths supposedly caused by a deadly pandemic.