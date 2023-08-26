WHO Declares Mass Vaccination Required To Combat Effects of Climate Change

Mass vaccinations will soon be required to deal with the effects of climate change including the threat of diseases spread by mosquitoes migrating to new regions, according to the Bill Gates-funded World Health Organization.

Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead for COVID-19, made the disturbing comments at a recent press conference while sitting next to WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus.

“A lot of this is also about other uses of tools that exist,” she said, “in instances where we have interventions like medical interventions, therapeutics or vaccines depending on the pathogen.”

“We need to be able to prepare for that.”

Btw, Maria Van Kerkhove, the technical lead of COVID-19 response and the head of emerging diseases and zoonosis unit at WHO, “worked as an epidemiologist at the Institut Pasteur… https://t.co/KvJpisoHab pic.twitter.com/o6HHpuMjst — Dr. Li-Meng YAN (@DrLiMengYAN1) August 9, 2023

Van Kerkhove further said that countries need to “look at how the changes in climate change and the dynamics of spillover and amplification are changing — and prepare for that.”

In recent months, mosquitoes across the US have been testing positive to extremely rare and deadly viruses, some of which have never before been reported in the United States.

The unprecedented situation comes months after a Bill Gates tech start-up released millions of genetically modified mosquitoes in to the wild.

Various states across the country have reported a sharp increase in mosquito-borne viruses. In the Midwest, cases of the mosquito-borne Jamestown Canyon Virus are on the rise. Jamestown Canyon virus can cause severe disease, including infection of the brain (encephalitis) or the membranes around the brain and spinal cord (meningitis).

Health officials say two mosquito pools in South Georgia have tested positive for Eastern equine encephalitis which has a 30% fatality rate in humans.

RELATED: Bill Gates Admits His GM Mosquitoes Are Causing Deadly Malaria Outbreak in U.S.

And it’s not just humans in the firing line. A mosquito-borne virus that can be lethal to pets is also reportedly on the rise across the country.

Is it a coincidence that mosquitoes across America are testing positive to extremely rare and deadly viruses, some of which have never before been found in this part of the world, months after Bill Gates released GMO mosquitoes into the wild, and while the Gates-funded WHO is declaring that mass vaccinations are required to deal with the threat of emigrating mosquitoes?

You be the judge.