VIP Elite Panic After NEW Epstein List Exposes Powerful Pedophiles

Some of the world’s most powerful people are panicking following news that the real Epstein list of elite pedophiles has been leaked online.

As Biden’s DOJ continues to block the “client list” of Epstein, investigators have released new names of VIP pedophiles connected to the child sex trafficker.

New York magazine has painstakingly compiled a list of VIP pedophiles known to have met with Epstein who do not appear in his infamous little black book:

Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black

Bard College president Leon Botstein

Google co-founder Sergey Brin

CIA Director William Burns

Professor Noam Chomsky, whose meetings with Epstein included a dinner with director Woody Allen and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn

Former U.S. Virgin Islands first lady Cecile de Jongh, who is accused of helping Epstein get visas for his alleged victims

Bill Gates, whose ties to Epstein have been well known for years

FedEx board member Joshua Cooper Ramo

Former diplomat Terje Rød-Larsen

Edmond de Rothschild Group chairwoman Ariane de Rothschild

Goldman Sachs general counsel Kathryn Ruemmler

JPMorgan executive Jes Staley

Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers

PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel

New York's list also includes Prince Andrew and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak.

However, Andrew and Barak’s names do in fact appear in Epstein’s black book.

In April, the Wall Street Journal reported in April that Epstein’s calendar was packed.

On one day alone, Sept. 8, 2014, he had scheduled meetings with Gates, Black, Ruemmler, and Botstein, as well as with Hyatt Hotels chairman Thomas Pritzker, media owner Mortimer Zuckerman, and adviser Barnaby Marsh.

The previously unreported documents reviewed by the Journal include thousands of pages of emails and schedules dating from 2013 to 2017.

The Times said it had obtained Epstein’s schedules “through a public records request to the attorney general for the U.S. Virgin Islands, which had sued Mr. Epstein’s estate.”

Several of the power players identified in the documents gave statements to the Journal.

The CIA said Burns “did not know anything” about Epstein and that the two had “no relationship.”

Summers said he “deeply regrets being in contact with Epstein after his [2008] conviction.”

Meanwhile, Ruemmler said, “I regret ever knowing Jeffrey Epstein.”

A Goldman Sachs spokesperson added that Ruemmler’s relationship with Epstein was professional.

Barak acknowledged that he often met with Epstein, but never “with girls or minors, or even adult women in improper context.”

The Edmond de Rothschild Group, which had previously claimed Ariane de Rothschild had no connection to Epstein, admitted that that claim was inaccurate.

The organization said de Rothschild “was … unaware of any questions regarding his personal conduct” when she met with him.

Chomsky, meanwhile, said in an email to the Journal that his association with Epstein is “none of your business. Or anyone’s. …

“I knew him and we met occasionally,” he admitted.

“What was known about Jeffrey Epstein was that he had been convicted of a crime and had served his sentence,” Chomsky added.

“According to U.S. laws and norms, that yields a clean slate.”

Epstein’s relationship that still raises the most cause for concern, however, is his close friendship with former President Bill Clinton.

Clinton was a frequent flyer of Epstein’s private jet, the “Lolita Express.”

The plane was set up with beds and is where multiple victims have stated their abuse took place.

Clinton is also believed to have visited Epstein’s private island known as “Pedophile Island.”

The remote Carribean island is the main location for abuse as identified by Epstein’s victims.

Epstein was also a regular visitor at Clinton’s White House.

Visitor logs show Epstein visited Clinton’s White House 17 times during his presidency.

Democrat President Joe Biden’s DOJ, meanwhile, is still withholding the “client list.”