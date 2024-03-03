WEF: ‘Billions of Useless Humans Will Be Killed and Replaced With Avatars and Algorithms’

Klaus Schwab has declared that billions of “useless humans” will soon be replaced with avatars and algorithms after they are killed.

Speaking at a World Economic Forum session in September 2022, Schwab told Global Shapers that the avatars of humans will continue to live after they die and that their brains will be replicated through artificial intelligence.

Expose-news.com reports: He told the Global Shapers this just months before WEF launched its version of the metaverse.

The Global Shapers Community was founded by Schwab and the World Economic Forum (“WEF”) in 2012. It brings together people under the age of 30 who have been identified by WEF as potential leaders.

Author Ernst Wolff believes it is a proving ground where future political leaders are being selected, vetted and groomed before being positioned in the world’s political apparatus. It is akin to a WEF indoctrination programme just as is WEF’s Young Global Leaders.

“You have the chance to look forward to a career of 50 years … Maybe more, you will get some injections and so on. Don’t forget your avatar will continue to live and your brain will be replicated through artificial intelligence and algorithms. So, we don’t know, but at least 50 years,” Schwab told the Global Shapers at a private WEF session.

Klaus Schwab: "Billions of humans will be replaced with avatars and algorithms" pic.twitter.com/UGTUn3g3ES — TPV Sean (@tpvsean) March 3, 2024

It’s not clear why the Global Shapers in the audience clapped and laughed at Schwab’s idea of extending their lives with avatars, algorithms and injections. His is truly a dystopian plan as we explain later in this article. If they knew what Schwab and his collaborators had in store for them and had any common sense or self-respect they would have chosen to throw rotten eggs at him.

A few months after his seemingly entertaining chat to the Global Shapers, Schwab was again plugging avatars with the help of his partners, Accenture and Microsoft.

In January 2023, the WEF launched its working version of the metaverse called the Global Collaboration Village. At a Global Collaboration Village press conference with Julie Sweet, Accenture Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and Brad Smith, Microsoft Vice-Chair and President, Schwab said:

“For me [it was] the first experience to use an avatar. I got so fast accustomed to it so I am fascinated by the capabilities which we have … For me, this is the next phase, the next big phase of development in the virtual world. And we are very proud that together with our partners, we can work on creating the first use of this technology for the public good.”

Metaverse: Global Collaboration Village Press Conference WEF 2023



Klaus Schwab describes his first experience in using an Avatar: "I got so fast accustomed to it, for me it’s the next big phase of the development into the virtual world." pic.twitter.com/1XScOcJHFN — Mad Mac (@Revelation2041) January 17, 2023

The metaverse is a technological concept centred around virtual and augmented reality. It has the ominous capability to become a breeding ground for censorship, unbridled surveillance and an insidious form of digital enslavement, surpassing anything humanity has ever encountered. And, the World Economic Forum has been taking steps to have control over it.

Schwab succinctly conveyed the organisation’s ambitions for the metaverse during a speech in February 2023 at the appropriately titled World Government Summit. In his address, Schwab proclaimed that those who gain mastery over new technologies, including the metaverse, will wield a significant degree of influence over the world’s affairs.

“We are at the beginning, when you look at it, at technology transformation, it usually takes place in the terms of an S-curve. And we are just now where we move into the exponential phase. And I agree, artificial intelligence, but not only artificial intelligence, but also the metaverse, new space technologies, and I could go on and on, synthetic biology. Our life in 10 years from now will be completely different, very much affected, and who masters those technologies, in some way, will be the master of the world,” he said.

Should the WEF’s vision materialise – an extensively controlled metaverse permeating nearly every facet of society – the unelected WEF would bring to fruition Schwab’s vision: the WEF, in some manner, would wield mastery over the world through its role in governing the metaverse.

Throughout the week of WEF’s 2024 annual meeting, more than 200 participants engaged at the virtual Global Collaboration Village. It’s surprising it was that many. But then again, 140 organisations have joined the Village Partners community and perhaps people were obliged by their employers to show some interest. That being the case, WEF’s Global Collaboration Village seems to be proving a flop. Hopefully, the Global Shapers will see it the same way.