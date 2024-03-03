COVID Nurse Sounds the Alarm: “mRNA Vaccines Are Depopulation Drugs”

After being fired for refusing to follow her hospital’s vaccine mandate, a California nurse has decided to sound the alarm about the millions of deaths linked to the Covid mRNA vaccines.

Gail Macrae, an ICU nurse in California, says she wants to raise awareness that the public is being misled about the lethal injections.

Macrae is accusing the hospital she worked at of purposefully pumping patients with “depopulation drugs” in the form of Covid vaccines.

Naturalnews.com reports: Gail Macrae, a nurse with Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa, recently sat down with Steve Kirsch to share the horrors she saw during the pandemic, and one of the most upsetting things she mentioned was the fact that so many people died from the treatment protocols that the CDC forced hospitals and doctors to adhere to.

Kirsch reports that both Macrae and an ICU doctor he spoke to after the interview estimated that roughly 90 percent of those who died were actually killed by the COVID-19 treatment protocols rather than the virus itself.

This figure was backed up by Dr. Paul Marik, an experienced physician and former professor of medicine who is the chairperson of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance. He told Kirsch that he felt 90 percent was a fair estimate. Dr. Marik worked in the ICU during the pandemic and had a very high success rate of saving patients with COVID; he reports saving nearly 100 percent of them with his own protocol. However, after being instructed by superiors to switch to the “hospital protocol” in accordance with guidance by the CDC, seven out of his next seven patients passed away, including a 22-year-old. He resigned from his position because the hospital would not allow him to save patients’ lives.

“Pandemic of the unvaccinated” assessment based on software default settings

Macrae provided an explanation for why so many hospitals were claiming that COVID-19 was a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” She said that hospital record management systems like EPIC were set up in a way that all patients who were admitted with COVID-19 were marked as “unvaccinated” by default, and nurses were not instructed on how to change that. Although they made notations of each patient’s true status in their written chart, the statistics that hospitals reported were based on the vaccination status field in the electronic record rather than each patient’s handwritten notes. This specific scenario reportedly took place at Kaiser; it is not known how many EPIC clients were set up with the same default.

She also shared valuable insight into what happened after vaccines were rolled out. She said there were very high numbers of anaphylaxis reports following the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, but people were very reluctant to talk about it because they believed they would be fired. Kirsch notes that there were no cases of anaphylaxis reported in Pfizer’s Phase 3 trial among 22,000 individuals who received the jab. This means that the shots should have been suspended immediately given the huge discrepancy between what was claimed by the vaccine’s manufacturer and what actually happened when people started receiving it.

Patients admitted with unusual symptoms following vaccine rollout

After the vaccines were rolled out in March 2021, Macrae reports that numerous patients were admitted with unusual symptoms such as new clotting disorders that had not been encountered previously, strokes, heart abnormalities and rapid onset dementia and autoimmune conditions. There were also many rare adverse events that were taking place at frequencies that were previously unseen. For example, her hospital had seen just two cases of individuals with Guillain-Barre syndrome in the previous nine years. After the vaccine rollout, they saw two cases in patients who had been vaccinated in the past 24 hours and a total of four cases in a span of just six weeks.

She added that younger people started being admitted to the hospital with unusual symptoms at the same time that the vaccines were rolled out for their particular age group. Another doctor Kirsch spoke to at Macrae’s hospital informed him that the jabs resulted in all-cause mortality rising by 80 percent in hospitals.

According to Macrae, some medical staff were warned that reporting vaccine side effects to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) would result in them being fired. Many doctors are still not speaking out because they fear they will lose their job, harm their reputation, or lose their hard-earned medical license.