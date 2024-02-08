Top Doctor Blows the Whistle: “We’ve Had Cancer Cure for 42 Years”

With King Charles allegedly being diagnosed with cancer this week, it’s worth revisiting the story of a doctor named Stanislaw Burzynski.

Big Pharma and the mainstream media have tried to keep his name and his medical research out of the public view for decades.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

100percentfedup.com reports: In fact, after learning about him and watching the documentary I’m about to show you, I think this person sums it up perfectly:

Watching the Dr. Burzynski documentary. I've never heard this story before. I didn't think it was possible to hate our government more than I already do. — online person (@_Lame_Bot) January 4, 2023

These people really are evil.

Can’t cure cancer, that would take away all the profits!

So here’s the short story…they’ve had the cure for 42 years:

More here:

In a 2021 interview, Dr Burzynski says that he believes that at some time in the future the intervention will be able to be delivered via a particular frequency instead of by injection (aka Nikola Tesla).



Here are his notes from the end of that interview:https://t.co/ArlqV3PaKA pic.twitter.com/FUssv8WMxm — La Fleur Productions (@LaFleurDelSur) January 3, 2023

What happens when you cure cancer?

Nobel Prizes?

Awards?

Fame?

Notoriety?

Nope.

They go after you and try to destroy you.

That’s the story of Dr. Burznski.

Dr Burzynski Cancer Cure Treatment an mainstream media not reporting the news. And why? Because the gov. & the drug co. work closely, & a cure for cancer means & end to the profits made from expensive cancer drugs & treatments. https://t.co/aAwimr3qlV — Pamela Howe (@PamelaNWPH) January 4, 2023

Here’s what AI says about Dr. Burzynski:

Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski is a medical doctor and researcher who has been in the news for many years because of his use of a controversial cancer treatment called antineoplastons. Antineoplastons are a type of medicine made from chemicals that are found naturally in the human body. Dr. Burzynski believes that these substances can help to kill cancer cells and stop them from growing. Dr. Burzynski’s work has been the subject of much debate and controversy. Some people believe that antineoplastons show great promise as a cancer treatment and that Dr. Burzynski is a hero who is fighting to find new and better ways to treat this disease. Others, however, are highly skeptical of his methods and believe that there is not enough evidence to show that antineoplastons are safe or effective. One reason for this skepticism is that many of the studies that have been done on antineoplastons have been small and not well-controlled. This means that it is difficult to know for sure whether the treatment is really helping people or if any improvements seen are just due to chance. In addition, some people have raised concerns about the way that Dr. Burzynski has conducted his research and the methods he has used to test antineoplastons. Despite these concerns, some people with cancer have been willing to try antineoplastons as a last resort, even though they are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in the United States. This is because they are desperate for any treatment that might help them and because they believe that Dr. Burzynski is a brilliant researcher who is being unfairly targeted by the medical establishment. Dr. Burzynski has also been involved in legal battles over his treatment. In the late 1990s, he was charged with violating federal laws related to the prescribing of drugs. Some people believe that these charges were part of a larger effort to shut down his clinic and discredit his work. Others, however, feel that Dr. Burzynski was acting irresponsibly and putting people’s health at risk by giving them unproven and potentially dangerous treatments. In the end, it is difficult to know what to make of Dr. Burzynski and his antineoplaston treatment. On the one hand, it is possible that he is a pioneering researcher who has found a new and effective way to treat cancer. On the other hand, it is also possible that he is an irresponsible charlatan who is preying on the desperate hopes of people with cancer. The truth is likely to be somewhere in between, and it will probably take many more years of research and study to fully understand the risks and benefits of antineoplastons.

I’ll tell you what…if I had a family member get cancer, I’m going DIRECTLY to his clinic.

From his website:

Established in 1977, the Burzynski Clinic has grown to be a nationally and internationally recognized cancer center that provides advanced and cutting-edge cancer treatments. OUR MISSION

For over 40 years, Dr. Burzynski’s cancer research and patient care has been inspired by the philosophy of the physician Hippocrates: ‘First, do no harm’. Therefore, our approach to treatment is ‘personalized’ in an attempt to maximize effectiveness and minimize side effects for each cancer patient. In everything we do, we are proudly committed to these principles of cancer treatment and to continued cancer research. Our mission is to beat cancer.

PERSONALIZED AND PRECISION MEDICINE

Personalized and precision cancer therapy utilizes an understanding of each patient’s genetic make-up to unravel the biology of their cancer. Using this information, our physicians attempt to identify treatment strategies that may be more effective and cause fewer side effects than would be expected with standard treatments. By performing genomic tests and analyses, our physicians customize treatment to each patient’s needs. Personalized medicine may include the combination of targeted therapies and immunotherapies with conventional therapy. It may also involve the use of investigational agents (Antineoplastons), as approved by the law. Patients and/or their caretakers receive training for administering all therapies at home, as well as nutritional counseling. MULTILINGUAL ASSISTANCE

Due to the international character of our clinic, we are able to assist our patients in various foreign languages.

Watch the FULL documentary right here on Rumble: