Democrat Judge Gives No Jail Time to Pedophile Who Plead Guilty to Raping a Baby

A Kentucky trans pedophile who pleaded guilty to violently raping a baby will not face jail time after a Democrat judge agreed that prison would be too harsh for him.

Maria “Mark” Childers, a transgender daycare worker, had been charged with one count of first-degree rape of a victim under 12 and three counts of first-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Thepostmillennial.com reports: On January 29, 2024, Childers struck an agreement with prosecutors which included entering a guilty plea in exchange for his charge of first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12 to be amended to sexual misconduct, which is a Class A misdemeanor. The remaining abuse charges were also dropped, according to Reduxx.

Childers, who first began identifying as a woman seven years ago, was represented by prominent trans activist lawyer Madison Leach.

Childers had been sentenced to 12 months in prison, but the judge postponed sentencing in favor of a 6-month conditional discharge. In addition to avoiding incarceration, the defendant may be able to clear his criminal record if he adheres to the conditions of the conditional discharge, per the outlet.

Childers was arrested in February 2023 after the Department of Community Based Services (DCBS) received an anonymous tip that had accused Childers of inappropriately touching a baby while changing the baby’s diaper, and also making inappropriate comments to the infant during the act. The abuse occurred in November of 2022 at Explore Learning Academy.

Childers was accused of both sexual and physical abuse while employed at the daycare, according to court documents.

On February 8, 2022, a DCBS case worker and a police officer from the Paducah Police Department went to interview witnesses and the daycare who authorities say corroborated the tipster’s claims. The tipster was revealed in court documents to be one of Childer’s co-workers.

As per witness testimony, Childers was asked to help a colleague change an infant’s diaper. A colleague noticed Childers cleansing the infant’s genitalia when she observed that the infant appeared distressed. Childers was then questioned as to whether he was inflicting pain on the infant. The colleague then observed Childers perform a “circular motion” while rubbing the infant’s genitalia and said, “That was her clit area, and she likes it. It just made her day.”

Later on in the investigation, police learned that Childers had also been accused by other coworkers of neglecting the children for “hours” while they sat in high chairs.

Upon questioning, Childers maintained that he did not change the baby’s diaper. However, he later admitted to changing the infant when police provided proof of a text message that Childers had sent informing his director that the baby’s diaper had been changed.

Childers took their mother’s maiden name after identifying as a woman. Childers previous name was Mark.