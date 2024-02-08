FAA Admits Plan Is To ‘Eliminate White Men’ From Aviation Industry

A leaked Zoom call recording shows Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials admitting that the plan is to completely eliminate white men from the aviation industry while fast tracking disabled minorities into key roles like pilots and air traffic controllers.

The DailyWire’s Matt Walsh obtained the leaked Zoom call from 2022 between senior officials at the FAA’s Flight Program Operations division talking about implementing Diversity Equity and Inclusion measures in the aviation industry.

“The footage begins with FAA acting deputy chief operating officer Angela McCullough saying more workers need to go from ‘ramp to cockpit,’ meaning she wants to see more baggage handlers become airline pilots,” Walsh declared on X.

Infowars.com reports: McCullough then complains that Flight Operations is “white-male dominated” and tells the managers they need to “talk about what the future could look like.”

FAA’s Vice President of Flight Program Operations David Riggins responds, “That’s great, honestly. Those are some words that we really need to spend some time digging through and thinking about.”

Walsh added that in addition to receiving the video call footage, he also has been hearing from insiders and whistleblowers in the aviation industry warning that DEI is taking precedence over the industry’s once-stellar culture of safety.

For example, Walsh claimed a Delta pilot told him that the airline promoted a “trans-identifying pilot who repeatedly received bad reviews from captains.”

“According to the source, this pilot ‘would likely not have’ survived probation if he weren’t trans,” Walsh noted, adding the airline catering to “trans” employees has become standard practice.

But the DEI insanity extends far beyond the pilots.

According to Walsh, an “industry-wide embrace of overt mental illness afflicts every aspect of aviation.”

And “billions of dollars in critical grant funding” is going to DEI programs and initiatives rather than other important aspects of the industry.

This comes after the FAA announced a diversity push that would include focusing on hiring people with “severe intellectual” and “psychiatric” disabilities.