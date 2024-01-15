FAA Begins Hiring Severely Mentally Handicapped People To Fly Planes

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has begun hiring people with “severe mental disabilities” to help fly and land planes as part of Biden’s commitment to diversify the agency.

Just had a conversation with some smart people could not believe this is happening https://t.co/fcu4MZ1l5O — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 15, 2024

The more mentally handicapped you are the better, according to the Biden regime.

Information Liberation reports: From Fox News, “FAA’s diversity push includes focus on hiring people with ‘severe intellectual’ and ‘psychiatric’ disabilities”:

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is actively recruiting workers who suffer “severe intellectual” disabilities, psychiatric problems and other mental and physical conditions under a diversity and inclusion hiring initiative spelled out on the agency’s website. “Targeted disabilities are those disabilities that the Federal government, as a matter of policy, has identified for special emphasis in recruitment and hiring,” the FAA’s website states. “They include hearing, vision, missing extremities, partial paralysis, complete paralysis, epilepsy, severe intellectual disability, psychiatric disability and dwarfism.” The initiative is part of the FAA’s “Diversity and Inclusion” hiring plan, which says “diversity is integral to achieving FAA’s mission of ensuring safe and efficient travel across our nation and beyond.” The FAA’s website shows the agency’s guidelines on diversity hiring were last updated on March 23, 2022. The FAA, which is overseen by Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s Department of Transportation, is a government agency charged with regulating civil aviation and employs roughly 45,000 people. All eyes have been on the FAA and airline industry in recent days after a plug door on a Boeing 737 Max 9 blew out during an Alaska Airlines flight on Jan. 5. The FAA grounded all 737 MAX 9 planes after the incident and is carrying out “extensive inspection” and maintenance work.

DEI is causing Americans to DIE.

As I reported earlier this month, the average IQ of college students and college graduates has fallen so much in recent decades that it now matches the average IQ of the general population.

American meritocracy is a thing of the past and it will be all downhill from here if this trend is not reversed ASAP.

U.S. Strategic Command on the Minuteman III



"there are also no technicians who fully understand them."



"They're not alive anymore."https://t.co/3j9CNHs6X7 pic.twitter.com/vvTFJSoUTd — Battle Beagle (@HarmlessYardDog) January 7, 2024

Elon Musk has started sounding the alarm over this situation even though the feds are threatening him constantly and hitting him with new lawsuits to destroy his businesses.

“Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” are propaganda words for racism, sexism and other -isms.



This is just as morally wrong as any other racism and sexism. Changing the target class doesn’t make it right! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 16, 2023

People will die due to DEIhttps://t.co/RXCv6M4gGU — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 10, 2024

Merit should be the only reason for hiring, especially for jobs where your family’s lives are at stake https://t.co/somUnLC9Yw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 11, 2024