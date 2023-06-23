Biden’s Rape Victim Flees America: “They’re Trying To Kill Me”

President Biden’s rape accuser Tara Reade has been forced to flee America following multiple attempts to kill her, according to reports.

Reade, who in 2020 publicly accused Biden of violently raping her in 1993, has fled to Russia, claiming that Biden’s goons are trying to murder her in the United States.

Per The Guardian:

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“Tara Reade, a former Senate staffer who in 2020 accused Joe Biden of sexual assault, has said she had defected to Russia. “I’m still kind of in a daze a bit but I feel very good,” Reade told Sputnik, a Russian press outlet supportive of President Vladimir Putin, while sitting with Maria Butina, a convicted Russian agent jailed in the US but now a member of parliament in Russia.”

Armageddon Prose reports: For what it’s worth, Reade’s allegation, which is heavily corroborated contemporaneously, holds a lot more water than Trump’s lunatic rape accuser, who never told anyone at the time and alleges her assault occurred in the dressing room of a heavily trafficked department store.

Her mother called into Larry King Live in 1993 and, although she didn’t divulge the identity of her daughter or accused rapist, told the story essentially how Reade told it years later.

Biden also has a long and storied history of fondling adult women as well as children in public, so there’s that.

Funny, isn’t it, how the #BelieveAllWomen ethos vanishes overnight from the hearts and minds of liberals from coast to coast when the accusations turn on their beloved politicians?

Once upon a time, it was persecuted Russian dissidents that fled to the United States in search of freedom. My, how the tables have turned, eh?