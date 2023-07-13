London’s Muslim Mayor: “Arresting Violent Criminals of Color Is Racist”

London’s Muslim Mayor Sadiq Khan has declared that violent criminals of color should not be arrested as arresting minorities is ‘dangerous’ and ‘doesn’t prevent crime.’

“There is no place for crime in London,” Khan declared on Twitter. “But we can’t arrest ourselves out of the problem.”

“From removing knives from our streets, to providing young Londoners with meaningful and engaging activities, I am committed to being tough on crime and its complex causes.”

“We can’t arrest our way out of London’s crime problem,” Khan said last year.

Summit.news reports: President Bukele has shown the entire world that with strong leadership you can in fact arrest your way out your nation’s crime problem.

He locked up every gang member he could find — nearly 2% of El Salvador’s population — and his nation transformed from the murder capital of the world to one of the safest countries in Central America.

While the West accuses him of all sorts of human rights abuses (which they are guilty of themselves) — the fact of the matter is he has a 92% approval rating — something Western leaders could only dream of.

Whatever human rights violations he may be guilty of, the fact of the matter is the average Salvadoran views the abuses of MS-13 and the 18th Street gang as infinitely worse.

That said, we don’t have to look to Bukele alone for guidance. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Mayor Michael Bloomberg made crime plummet in their city using far less harsh methods through stop-and-frisk.

London has its own “Stop and Search” program but it’s barely used because it has been panned as “racist.”

The city of London — much like every other major liberal Western city — could solve its crime problem if it wanted to but their leaders choose not to because they prioritize fighting “racism” over fighting crime.



