MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Co-Host Blames Biden’s Handlers For His Age Related Gaffes

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski blasted President Joe Biden’s staff on Wednesday .

Brzezinski said that Biden’s staff needed to ‘own his age’ and blasted them for not simplifying his schedule and ensuring he doesn’t fall.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

She said Bidens string of embarrassing gaffes highlighted his advanced age and were hurting the Democrat Party’s 2024 chances.

“If you are managing a president’s schedule and you’re managing a president getting on and off stage, getting on and off planes…and yes, he’s 80, you need to be there for him,” Brzezinski whined.

“You need to make a pathway and you better as hell make sure he doesn’t fall on a sandbag. And I blame the staff for that. I mean, these are things that are going to hurt him played on a loop.”

MSNBC’s ⁦@morningmika to Biden’s staff: “Do a better job b/c you can’t have these video images of the president tripping or the president like going to wrong way … b/c his age is going to be factor … It makes me mad.” pic.twitter.com/DDsLitF8vA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 12, 2023 InfoWars reports: The sandbag remark by Brzezinski referred to Biden last month taking a nasty spill on stage allegedly over a sandbag after giving a speech to the U.S. Air Force Academy commencement.

New video: President Biden appeared to trip over a sandbag on stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy commencement.



Air Force officials helped him up, and the event continued. Biden appears to be OK. pic.twitter.com/oC3sUhlktD — News 4 Buffalo (@news4buffalo) June 1, 2023 The daughter of former National Security Adviser Zbigniew Brzezinski went on to spell out how Biden’s handlers need to make sure they clearly direct his actions.

“Let him do his job, his speeches, let him work on policy, his connections in Congress — unlike any president we have seen since, I don’t know, Clinton. But my God! Make sure, you’re his Secret Service, you’re his staff, make sure you’re there and telling him what’s next,” she said.



“Do a better job because you can’t have these video images of the president tripping or the president like going the wrong way. It’s not going to work in this presidency because his age is going to be a factor.”

“And it’s your job to make sure he gets from one place to another. He can handle the presidency. You have to handle his schedule and where he goes. It makes me mad,” she added.

In addition to his many falls on bikes and up stairs, Biden has routinely appeared confused when exiting stages after speeches, apparently to the point where Mika feels she had to say something.