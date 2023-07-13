MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski blasted President Joe Biden’s staff on Wednesday .
Brzezinski said that Biden’s staff needed to ‘own his age’ and blasted them for not simplifying his schedule and ensuring he doesn’t fall.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
She said Bidens string of embarrassing gaffes highlighted his advanced age and were hurting the Democrat Party’s 2024 chances.
“If you are managing a president’s schedule and you’re managing a president getting on and off stage, getting on and off planes…and yes, he’s 80, you need to be there for him,” Brzezinski whined.
“You need to make a pathway and you better as hell make sure he doesn’t fall on a sandbag. And I blame the staff for that. I mean, these are things that are going to hurt him played on a loop.”
In addition to his many falls on bikes and up stairs, Biden has routinely appeared confused when exiting stages after speeches, apparently to the point where Mika feels she had to say something.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Co-Host Blames Biden’s Handlers For His Age Related Gaffes - July 13, 2023
- Students At Santa Clara University Told They Must Take ‘Covid’ Jabs… Or Withdraw - July 13, 2023
- Church Teaches White Pupils They Benefit From ‘The Systematic Oppression Of People Of Colour’ - July 13, 2023