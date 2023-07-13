Disney’s ‘Praise Petey’ Is Exposing Satanism and Adrenochrome to the Masses

There is something very disturbing about Disney’s new animated series “Praise Petey”. The main characters of the show are blood drinking Satanists who perform human sacrifice and worship an all seeing eye symbol.

Why would Disney produce such an apparently blatant Satanic show?

While some have suggested it is more of the same disturbing Satanic indoctrination programming we’ve come to expect from Disney, the series aimed at adults is produced by Mike Judge, the creator of Idiocracy, King of The Hill and Beavis & Butthead.

Just a new Disney show about a girl who inherits a human-sacrificing, blood-drinking cult whose logo has the all-seeing eye.



Summit.news reports: Maybe Mike Judge knew that the weirdos at Disney would go for some illuminati type stuff?

