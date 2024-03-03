Oklahoma Police Investigating School That Forced Children To Suck Toes in Front of Pedophiles

Police are investigating an Oklahoma school after a sickening video of young children sucking and licking toes in front of pedophiles went viral this week.

Video posted online shows at least four kids on their stomachs licking and sucking peanut butter off the bare toes of fellow students on what appears to be a gymnasium floor at a school.

An adult voice on the video is heard excitedly shouting, “He is devouring those!”

Theblaze.com reports: The video has been viewed tens of millions of times on the X social media platform.

School officials have confirmed that the foot-licking was part of an event for the Deer Creek High School’s “Wonderful Week of Fundraising.”

Before the toe-licking garnered widespread outrage, school district administrators actually applauded the fundraising event.

The Deer Creek School District said in a statement: “Many dedicated students gave generously of their personal time to achieve this momentous accomplishment, which will serve communities beyond the boundaries of Deer Creek. We would like to thank all of the patrons, businesses, and sponsors who contributed to the success of this year’s Wonderful Week of Fundraising.”

The “Clash of Classes”fundraising event involved students from 9th through 12th grade participating in competitions – including the toe-licking challenge. The contest had the purpose of raising money for Not Your Average Joe Coffee – a business created to “inspire our community by including students and adults with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities,” according to their website.

The event, held on Feb. 29, reportedly raised $152,830.38 for Not Your Average Joe Coffee.

The school district noted, “No Deer Creek faculty or staff participated in any of the games during this Clash of Classes assembly.”

After the foot-licking footage went viral, Oklahoma State Superintendent Ryan Walters blasted the event as “disgusting,” and proclaimed there would be an investigation.

“This is disgusting. We are cleaning up this filth in Oklahoma schools. Our agency is investigating,” Walters said on X.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) said of the event, “This is child abuse.”

The Deer Creek School District told the New York Post, “There is a video circulating on social media of one of the activities that involves students only during this assembly that has, unfortunately, gained national attention.”

“We want to stress to our community that much of the information accompanying this video is inaccurate,” school district officials stated. “However, through this specific game, we failed to uphold the dignity of our students and the proud image of our community. We have a responsibility to protect our Antlers and showcase them in a positive light. In regards to this one particular activity, we fell short and for that we greatly apologize.”

The school district concluded, “Thank you for standing with us and helping us to weather this storm and move forward together.”