WEF Demands $3.5 Trillion Per Year To ‘Decarbonize’ & Save The Planet

The World Economic Forum is demanding $3.5 Trillion per year to ‘decarbonize’ the planet, ‘reach net-zero and restore nature’

According to a new white paper published by the WHO in partnership with McKinsey & Company, it’s time to print more money to further devalue the wealth of the common man, in order to pursue the apparent noble goal of “decarbonization.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The date which our planet was due to melt has been rolled back from 25 years ago to 2050.

Vigilant News reports: The world needs up to $3.5 trillion of additional investments each year to reach net-zero and restore nature,” the report highlights state, adding that an organization spun up by the WEF called Giving to Amplify Earth Action (GAEA) is determined to shake down the relevant parties for the money.

Putting that $3.5 trillion in perspective, it’s almost 60 percent of the annual U.S. federal budget. And if we know anything about international public-private efforts, it seems that U.S. taxpayers are first to get shaken down in the process.

Two weeks ago, the WEF declared in another report that $13.5 trillion would be needed as soon as humanly possible to avoid a climate catastrophe. According to the report, (which was written with the help of Accenture, another pay to play “consulting” outfit) the date for which the earth will melt has been rolled back from 25 years ago to 2050.

As you can see below in a screenshot of the report, the depopulation advocates stress the need for fast-tracking “decarbonization,” a word that is used 91 times in the published memo.