WEF-Funded Lab in UK Begins Experimenting With Deadly ‘Disease X’

A new WEF-funded lab has opened in the UK that will conduct controversial vaccine research for the deadly and highly contagious ‘Disease X.’

The new facility is located at the top-secret Porten Down science and technology campus in Wiltshire, England, which is best known for chemical and biological warfare research.

Infowars.com reports: Experts at this facility are “preparing” for the emergence of a new “Disease X” virus, the BBC reported in August.

“Covid, of course, is not a one-off,” said Prof. Dame Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), which runs these laboratories.

One of UK's most secretive centres of scientific research, Porton Down is aiming to stop the next pandemic "in its tracks."



Located in the Wiltshire countryside near Salisbury, UK, the new facility is one of the…

“We say it [Covid] was the biggest public health incident for a century, but I don’t think any of us think it’ll be a century before the next,” she added.

She went on to claim that humanity faces a “rising tide of risk” from emerging pandemic-causing diseases due to “climate change, urbanization, and people living closer to animals.”

Scientists there have been developing vaccines for the Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever and new Covid variants.

But the new vaccine research center has shifted to the new priority of investigating “Disease X”, a term used by the WHO as “a placeholder” name to describe a disease that is as yet unknown to medical science that will take the world by complete surprise.

Experts do not even know whether they will introduce it as a virus, a bacterium, a fungus or other agent.

But the WHO have been warning of an “UNKNOWN and surprise disease outbreak” which they say “could spread across the world in as little as 36 hours, killing upwards of 80 million people,” the Express reported in 2019.

Dr. Harries insinuated gain of function research into deadly viruses has become part of the UKHSA’s public health strategy, claiming past policies have been reactionary to pandemics when in fact they need to “try and stop” pandemics before they even begin.

The WHO and medical establishment stooges like Dr. Peter Hotez have been warning of Disease X in recent months as public concern over Covid has waned.

“We have a likelihood that new pandemic threats that people call ‘Disease X’ are going to be arising on a regular basis. COVID-19 is just the warm-up act. The next pandemic may not be as severe, but it could be much more severe,” Hotez claimed in November.

🚩 Dr. Peter Hotez Says Experts Are Predicting 'Disease X' is Coming Which Will Be Worse Than COVID-19



"We have a likelihood that new pandemic threats that people call 'Disease X' are going to be arising on a regular basis…I wrote for the Houston Chronicle a couple of months…

The WHO is set to hold a meeting called “Preparing for Disease X” on Wednesday, where a panel of international speakers, including pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and conglomerate Philips, will discuss which “novel efforts are needed to prepare healthcare systems for the multiple challenges ahead.”

Predictably, mainstream media outlets are already demonizing conservatives for raising concerns that the WHO’s Disease X preparedness measures could parallel oppressive Covid measures which included lockdowns and vaccine mandates.