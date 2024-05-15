WEF-Funded Professor Calls for ‘Involuntary Depopulation’ To ‘Save the Planet’

WEF professor Bill McGuire has called for the ‘involuntary depopulation’ of billions of humans in order to save the planet from so-called ‘global boiling.’

Professor McGuire, an emeritus of earth sciences at the WEF-funded University College London and co-director of the New Weather Institute, is a far-left climate activist and U.N. collaborator.

McGuire declared Saturday in a since-deleted tweet, “If I am brutally honest, the only realistic way I see emissions falling as fast as they need to, to avoid catastrophic #climate breakdown, is the culling of the human population by a pandemic with a very high fatality rate.”

McGuire’s final solution sounds like the yet-to-be-released COVID-19 sequel that fellow eugenicists, such as the WHO’s Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus have warned about in recent months.

Republicannation.com reports: McGuire’s statement was met with swift and near-universal condemnation from both the scientific community and the wider public. Fellow researchers decried the notion as “eco-fascism” while countless others expressed shock and disgust at the idea of deliberately unleashing a deadly pandemic to cull the human population.

In a follow-up tweet McGuire sought to clarify his position writing “It’s not a view I advocate or welcome but it is a fact that rapid demand reduction will be necessary to prevent catastrophic #climate change.” However this attempt at damage control did little to stem the tide of criticism directed his way.

If I am brutally honest, “culling of the human population” sounds a lot like population reduction.



Detractors argued that McGuire’s reasoning was not only morally reprehensible but also logically flawed. Many accused him of promoting an elitist anti-human worldview often associated with the most extreme elements of the environmental movement.

The fierce backlash against McGuire’s comments highlights the contentious nature of the climate change debate and the radical measures some activists believe are warranted to tackle the issue. While the scientific consensus holds that reducing emissions is essential the vast majority reject the abhorrent suggestion that orchestrating mass deaths is an acceptable way to achieve that goal.

McGuire’s inflammatory rhetoric and the ensuing firestorm it sparked demonstrate the importance of keeping discussions about climate change grounded in facts reason and basic human decency. Reckless talk of “culling” the population has no place in serious scientific discourse and only serves to generate heat rather than light on this critical issue.