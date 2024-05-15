WEF-Funded Professor Calls for ‘Involuntary Depopulation’ To ‘Save the Planet’

Fact checked by The People's Voice Community
May 15, 2024 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 2
WEF professor calls for involuntary depopulation to save the planet.
LinkedInRedditTelegram

WEF professor Bill McGuire has called for the ‘involuntary depopulation’ of billions of humans in order to save the planet from so-called ‘global boiling.’

Professor McGuire, an emeritus of earth sciences at the WEF-funded University College London and co-director of the New Weather Institute, is a far-left climate activist and U.N. collaborator.

McGuire declared Saturday in a since-deleted tweet, “If I am brutally honest, the only realistic way I see emissions falling as fast as they need to, to avoid catastrophic #climate breakdown, is the culling of the human population by a pandemic with a very high fatality rate.”

McGuire’s final solution sounds like the yet-to-be-released COVID-19 sequel that fellow eugenicists, such as the WHO’s Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus have warned about in recent months.

JOIN OUR FORUM!

Republicannation.com reports: McGuire’s statement was met with swift and near-universal condemnation from both the scientific community and the wider public. Fellow researchers decried the notion as “eco-fascism” while countless others expressed shock and disgust at the idea of deliberately unleashing a deadly pandemic to cull the human population.

In a follow-up tweet McGuire sought to clarify his position writing “It’s not a view I advocate or welcome but it is a fact that rapid demand reduction will be necessary to prevent catastrophic #climate change.” However this attempt at damage control did little to stem the tide of criticism directed his way.

Detractors argued that McGuire’s reasoning was not only morally reprehensible but also logically flawed. Many accused him of promoting an elitist anti-human worldview often associated with the most extreme elements of the environmental movement.

The fierce backlash against McGuire’s comments highlights the contentious nature of the climate change debate and the radical measures some activists believe are warranted to tackle the issue. While the scientific consensus holds that reducing emissions is essential the vast majority reject the abhorrent suggestion that orchestrating mass deaths is an acceptable way to achieve that goal.

McGuire’s inflammatory rhetoric and the ensuing firestorm it sparked demonstrate the importance of keeping discussions about climate change grounded in facts reason and basic human decency. Reckless talk of “culling” the population has no place in serious scientific discourse and only serves to generate heat rather than light on this critical issue.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
About Sean Adl-Tabatabai 17761 Articles
Having cut his teeth in the mainstream media, including stints at the BBC, Sean witnessed the corruption within the system and developed a burning desire to expose the secrets that protect the elite and allow them to continue waging war on humanity. Disturbed by the agenda of the elites and dissatisfied with the alternative media, Sean decided it was time to shake things up. Knight of Joseon (https://joseon.com)
Facebook Twitter