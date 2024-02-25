WEF Orders U.S. Electors To Not Certify Trump’s 2024 Election Win

The World Economic Forum has instructed electors in the U.S. to not certify the upcoming presidential election if Trump wins.

According to the WEF-funded publication The Atlantic, Democrats must prepare to refuse to certifiy the 2024 election in November.

The WEF mouthpiece put out an article Friday titled, “How Democrats Could Disqualify Trump If the Supreme Court Doesn’t“, outlining a strategy for Democrats to defy the election results if they don’t get their way.

Infowars.com reports: The editorial lamented the Supreme Court’s recent hearing on the 14th Amendment over Colorado’s unprecedented ruling to remove Trump from the 2024 ballot, and claimed Democrats may have to find another way to stop Trump outside the democratic process.

Democrats: The worst thing in the history of the world — punishable perhaps by death — is not voting to certify an election.



Also Democrats: We are conspiring right now to not certify the next election if our opponent wins. pic.twitter.com/D9iUru2DI6 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 23, 2024

From The Atlantic:

Without clear guidance from the Court, House Democrats suggest that they might not certify a Trump win on January 6. Sensing that Trump would likely stay on the ballot, the attorney, Jason Murray, said that if the Supreme Court didn’t resolve the question of Trump’s eligibility, “it could come back with a vengeance”—after the election, when Congress meets once again to count and certify the votes of the Electoral College. Murray and other legal scholars say that, absent clear guidance from the Supreme Court, a Trump win could lead to a constitutional crisis in Congress. Democrats would have to choose between confirming a winner many of them believe is ineligible and defying the will of voters who elected him. Their choice could be decisive: As their victory in a House special election in New York last week demonstrated, Democrats have a serious chance of winning a majority in Congress in November, even if Trump recaptures the presidency on the same day. If that happens, they could have the votes to prevent him from taking office. In interviews, senior House Democrats would not commit to certifying a Trump win, saying they would do so only if the Supreme Court affirms his eligibility. But during oral arguments, liberal and conservative justices alike seemed inclined to dodge the question of his eligibility altogether and throw the decision to Congress.

The Atlantic piece was roundly criticized on social media over the left’s hypocrisy of prosecuting hundreds of Jan. 6 protesters contesting the results of the 2020 election while now scheming to halt the certification of the 2024 election.

This is called softening up the battlefield.



They are going to steal the next election and they're saying it straight to our faces. pic.twitter.com/VA55MFmcU5 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 23, 2024

Democrats are currently imprisoning thousands of people for supporting in 2020 what Democrats are planning to do in 2024 if Donald Trump wins the election. pic.twitter.com/VfAZ2CN6Q5 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 23, 2024

The democrats are ready to commit insurrection (again) to prevent @realDonaldTrump from taking back the White House in 2024 pic.twitter.com/alkTOOE4u7 — Steak for Breakfast (@SteakforPodcast) February 24, 2024

Democrats Say They Won’t Certify 2024 Election Results If Trump Wins: Report



Wait, what? Isn’t that their definition of insurrection?



Did you really think the Democrat party of treason would stop at at close to a hundred bogus indictments?https://t.co/gep0AxDhlI — 🇺🇸 Pamela Geller 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@PamelaGeller) February 24, 2024

This is just the latest example of Democrats projecting their intention to defy the will of the voters if Trump wins the 2024 election.

Last month, NBC News reported that “a loose-knit network of public interest groups and lawmakers” are preparing to “foil any efforts” for Trump to use the military to carry out his political agenda if he becomes Commander-in-Chief once again.

Democrats should expect to go to prison in D.C. for 22 years for trying to overturn the election since they’ve set the precedent by jailing nonviolent J6 protesters for speaking out against the rigged 2020 election.