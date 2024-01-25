WEF Tells Americans ‘Your God Given Rights Are a Fiction’… ‘You Will Be Happier as Slaves’

Citizens of the United States and other western countries who believe they have “god given rights” are in for a rude awakening according to the World Economic Forum which has declared that human beings have the same rights as “jellyfish.”

Human beings must prepare to be enslaved, according Klaus Schwab’s right-hand-man, Yuval Noah Harari, because everything that humans believe about God, their nations, and themselves is fake news.

Harari’s disturbing speech represents the most devastating attack by the WEF on humanity to date and signals that the elite are shifting their mission to enslave the masses into high gear.

But we’ve got news for the prophet of Davos and his cronies at the World Economic Forum. We the people are waking up and we are not going to be gaslit by globalist psychopaths spewing lies and falsehoods.

In the spirt of knowing thy enemy, we need to take a look at the latest blasphemy that has come out of the World Economic Forum, in this case from the mouth of Yuval Noah Harari.

Speaking at a TedX event where he was attempting to win over non-believers to the globalist cult, Harari led by informing those in attendance that homo sapiens do not have any rights.

According to Harari and the elite, the idea that humans have rights, and should therefore enjoy the freedoms that we have in the United States and the Western world, is simply a fiction.

Don’t think your country is going to protect you from the wrath of the global elite. According to Harari, the global elite do not respect nations. Just like your so-called rights to freedom, nation states are nothing more than fake entities that can be dismantled whenever it suits the agenda of the globalists.

It hardly needs saying that Harari’s blasphemy directly contradicts everything that is good and right in this world.

Like the US Declaration of Independence which states:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed, by their Creator, with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.“

What is going on here? Why are Harari and the elite so determined to brainwash humanity into accepting that they have no rights and must accept a life without liberty or happiness?

As Member of the European Parliament Christine Anderson explains, it’s all about erecting a totalitarian control regime.

But people are waking up to the agenda of the elite and all across the world there are protest movements growing by the day to thwart the plans of those who seek to take away our rights.

Paris and Berlin are in gridlock as French and German farmers join their Dutch allies in rising up against their WEF-infiltrated governments and refusing to be driven out of business.

These protests featuring real farmers and real people could not be any further away from the rarefied air of the World Economic Forum in Davos where this past week the elite were meeting and plotting to ban everything in your life that you enjoy until you accept your fate as a slave.

They have already warned us that we will be locked in 15 minute cities without the right to travel, without the right to eat meat, without the right to buy more than 2 or 3 new outfits per year.

Now they are coming for our simple pleasures. That’s right, the WEF have now declared war on… coffee.

This full frontal assault on our rights and freedoms has been years in the making and the Covid plandemic was just the beginning.

If you think Covid wasn’t planned as part of a wider agenda, take a look at this interview with investigative journalist Harry Vox filmed in 2014. Yes, a whole 9 years ago, long before Covid.

Harry Vox is describing Mass Formation Psychosis, a form of social conditioning used by the elites to terrify the masses into submission.

9/11 and the Covid pandemic being two egregious examples that have changed the world – for the worse – and forever.

These tyrants have now become arrogant and sure of their own success. They are no longer hiding in the shadows and pulling puppet strings from behind the curtain.

But we don’t have to continue falling for these tricks. We don’t have to continue handing over our birthright to the global elite. We do not have to become enslaved.

Thanks to people like yourself, who have chosen to take the red pill and reject the siren song of the elite and their mainstream media fake news, humanity now stands a fighting chance against the elite agenda.

