WHO Unveils ‘Global Police Force’ To Arrest Citizens Who Post Independent Media Online

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced plans to rollout a global police force that will be responsible for punishing citizens who spread non-mainstream content on the Internet.
In a session titled “Disease X,” WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared that in order to be “better prepared” and “to understand disease X,” the WHO’s legally binding ‘Pandemic Agreement’ needs to be adopted by leaders worldwide.
The Pandemic Agreement would grant the WHO unprecedented control over sovereign nations – allowing them to outlaw free speech and imprison citizens for sharing so-called ‘misinformation’ online.
“This is about a common enemy,” Tedros said, adding “without a shared response, we will face the same problem as COVID.”
He explained that the deadline for the legislation is May of this year and member states are negotiating between countries to implement it.
“This is a common global interest, and very narrow national interests should not come in the way,” he continued, adding “of course national interests are natural, but they could be difficult and affect the negotiations.”
Modernity.news reports: Tedros also declared that COVID was “the first disease X, and it could happen again.”
Here is the full exchange:
Before the cosy chat, Rebel news reporter Avi Yemini confronted Tedros and asked for his opinion on global lockdowns and vaccination mandates.
He had nothing to say.
