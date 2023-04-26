WHO Warns of ‘Imminent Biological Attack’ Using ‘Deadly Virus’

The World Health Organization has warned that a biological attack using a ‘deadly virus’ is imminent, sparking fears that another pandemic is on the horizon.
According to the WHO, rebel fighters in Sudan have taken control of a biolab containing various deadly virus samples.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Fighting between rebel forces and the Sudanese military has escalated since April 15.
The WHO issued a stark warning Tuesday, saying the situation is “extremely serious” and that there is a “huge biological risk” to humanity now that the virus samples are in the hands of the rebel group.
Infowars.com reports: The anti-government fighters allegedly took control of a public laboratory that holds viruses such as polio and measles located in the nation’s capital city Khartoum.
Sudan’s WHO representative Nima Saeed Abid told the press on Tuesday, “This is the main concern: no accessibility to the lab technicians to go to the lab and safely contain the biological material and substances available.”
In a recent Fox News segment on the matter, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the WHO has failed to safely secure high-security labs around the globe.
Many internet users questioned why there are dangerous biolabs in Sudan, comparing them to the infamous Hunter Biden-connected, U.S.-funded Ukrainian biolabs cited by Russia as a key reason it invaded the European nation.
Speaking of U.S.-funded biolabs, let’s not forget the American government was also involved in the Wuhan lab that leaked Covid-19.
It’s no wonder several countries have been continuously calling for the UN to investigate the vast network of American-funded biolabs around the globe.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Report: Fox News Fired Tucker Carlson for ‘Praising God and Rejecting Satan’ - April 26, 2023
- RFK Jr: The ‘New World Order’ Are Already Rigging the 2024 Election - April 26, 2023
- Bombshell New Study Finds Face Masks Cause Brain Damage - April 26, 2023