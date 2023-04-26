WHO Warns of ‘Imminent Biological Attack’ Using ‘Deadly Virus’

The World Health Organization has warned that a biological attack using a ‘deadly virus’ is imminent, sparking fears that another pandemic is on the horizon.

According to the WHO, rebel fighters in Sudan have taken control of a biolab containing various deadly virus samples.

Fighting between rebel forces and the Sudanese military has escalated since April 15.

The WHO issued a stark warning Tuesday, saying the situation is “extremely serious” and that there is a “huge biological risk” to humanity now that the virus samples are in the hands of the rebel group.

BREAKING: World Health Organization says there is an 'extremely serious' situation and 'huge biological risk' after a lab containing virus samples falls into control of Sudan fighters — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 25, 2023

Infowars.com reports: The anti-government fighters allegedly took control of a public laboratory that holds viruses such as polio and measles located in the nation’s capital city Khartoum.

Sudan’s WHO representative Nima Saeed Abid told the press on Tuesday, “This is the main concern: no accessibility to the lab technicians to go to the lab and safely contain the biological material and substances available.”

In a recent Fox News segment on the matter, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the WHO has failed to safely secure high-security labs around the globe.

Sudan is currently undergoing an evacuation, as war and fighting has broke out. The WHO is now concerned about the biolabs that the fighters have apparently taken control of…. 🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/l35trKx3vo — 🔥🇺🇸 KC 🇺🇸🔥 (@KCPayTreeIt) April 25, 2023

Many internet users questioned why there are dangerous biolabs in Sudan, comparing them to the infamous Hunter Biden-connected, U.S.-funded Ukrainian biolabs cited by Russia as a key reason it invaded the European nation.

Speaking of U.S.-funded biolabs, let’s not forget the American government was also involved in the Wuhan lab that leaked Covid-19.

Why was anybody building dangerous biolabs in SUDAN?! https://t.co/sQk6SW9wml — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 25, 2023

Could Russian mercenaries be aiding Sudan paramilitary groups in taking over dangerous biolabs?



WHO officials release a statement saying Sudan fighters have occupied the National Public Health Laboratory – a dangerous biolab holding deadly pathogens like measures and polio… pic.twitter.com/IvDusWt0pp — CatTheGreat (@CatTheGreat_) April 25, 2023

So biolabs in Ukraine and biolabs in Sudan…



Is there any other shady parts of the world that the US has put biolabs that we should be aware of?



Is being unstable and full of corruption a requirement for a US funded biolab?



Asking for humanity https://t.co/NzM0ADk4xX — Michael (@CrownAddiction) April 25, 2023

It’s no wonder several countries have been continuously calling for the UN to investigate the vast network of American-funded biolabs around the globe.