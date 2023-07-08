Woke Activists Perform Bizarre Ritual To Protest Supreme Court Rulings

Fact checked
July 8, 2023 Niamh Harris News 2
activists supreme court
Demonstrators dressed in black gathered outside the Thurgood Marshall US Courthouse in New York last week chanting and wailing in protest at the Supreme Court’s recent rulings.

The reversal of Affirmative Action policies in US colleges is supported by most Americans with many viewing the use of skin color and ethnicity in school admissions as a form of codified racism.  

Zero Hedge reports: The political left argues that colleges should take into account the “adversity” that minority students have overcome as a factor in acceptance while ignoring their academic accomplishments (or lack thereof); the Supreme Court has essentially ruled that race is not a useful indicator of adversity.  The SC is correct in this conclusion, but the political left has responded to the decision along with others that have not gone in their favor with abject rage and indignant shock. 



These kinds of performances are reminiscent of religious ceremony, or cult ceremony, and showcase a desperate need by activists for a form of spiritual redress – It’s not just performance art. 

What we are seeing are the early stages of the formation of what you might call an “anti-religion,” or a religion of the self that also deifies political ideology. 

As we have witnessed in recent months, they are even adopting repetitive mantras…

