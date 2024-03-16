Woke School BANS 10-Year-Olds From Drinking Water To Prevent ‘Offending Muslims’

Dozens of school children were told they could not drink water at a school in Germany because it might offend Muslims who are observing Ramadan, according to reports.

The 10-year-old children in Frankfurt were all prohibited from drinking water due to the tiny minority fasting for Ramadan.

German news outlet NIUS reported that the fifth graders informed their parents after two teachers at the school made the decision to starve them.

Modernity.news reports: One parent commented “At dinner, we always talk about how the day was. I asked my daughter what was new at school. She then told us that two teachers had forbidden the students from drinking in class because three of the 27 children were fasting.”

The teachers were reported to have prevented students from accessing the water dispenser in the hall or having water bottles on their desks.

But it gets weirder.

A father of one of the students noted “We found this announcement strange…the children in fifth grade are between 10 and 11 years old. Even for religious Muslims, the fasting requirement only applies from the age of 14.”

“The fact that 24 children have to take three children into consideration when it comes to basic physical needs, that’s a strange intervention,” he added.

The school has refused to comment on the claims, according to the report.

As Remix News notes, the incident occurred in the same German city, the only one, where Ramadan lights were installed last month.

“By decorating during Ramadan, the city of Frankfurt is sending an important signal to Muslims and appreciates the people of Muslim faith in this city,” the governing German Green Party wrote in an application to the city council last year.

“They are lights of togetherness, against reservations, against discrimination, against anti-Muslim racism, and also against anti-Semitism,” said Frankfurt Mayor Nargess Eskandari-Grünberg, of the same party.