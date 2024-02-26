WW3: NATO Chief Confirms ‘Ukraine Will Join NATO’

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has confirmed that Ukraine will join the Western alliance, despite the risk of sparking World War 3 with Russia.

Stoltenberg on Saturday reiterated NATO’s commitment to bring Ukraine into the alliance to commemorate the two year anniversary of Russia’s invasion in Ukraine.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

“Ukraine will join NATO. It is not a question of if, but of when,” he boldly declared in a video message.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says 'Ukraine will join NATO.



With Russia approaching victory, Ukraine may see this as their last resort. The Deep State does not want peace.



Russia has warned that Ukraine joining NATO would lead to prolonged issues. Vladimir Putin, speaking to… pic.twitter.com/g4qJ7GXfTL — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) February 24, 2024

Infowars.com reports: “As we prepare you for that day, NATO will continue to stand with Ukraine. For your security, and for ours,” Stoltenberg said.

Stoltenberg went on to detail how NATO has already provided Ukraine with billions of dollars of “artillery ammunition, air defence, and combat boats… F-16 equipment and spare parts, drones, and demining equipment” for Ukraine.

“More support is on the way,” he promised.

Stoltenberg also praised Ukraine’s dwindling forces: “You have recaptured half of the territory seized by Russia. Pushed Russia back from large parts of the Black Sea. And inflicted heavy losses on the Russian forces.”

Of course, the bulk of Ukraine’s financial and military support has come from the United States, but Republicans are resisting Joe Biden’s demands for Congress to pass another $60 billion to Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Saturday that “millions will be killed” in Ukraine and risk losing its conflict with Russia if the U.S. does not provide the new assistance package.

But Stoltenberg’s renewed pledge is essentially a declaration of a wider-scale war given Russia has repeatedly warned that NATO membership of Ukraine is an unacceptable “red line.”