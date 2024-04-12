The global elite will escape the upcoming global mass-casualty event thanks to a “technological Noah’s Ark,” according to Yuval Noah Harari, lead adviser to Klaus Schwab and the WEF.
Unfortunately for the rest of humanity, they will not be saved by the elite, according to Harari. Instead, they will be left to “drown.”
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Harari, whose middle name happens to be Noah, has a long history of warning about the “technological Noah’s Ark” he believes is destined to save the elite while leaving the rest of humanity to die in a mass casualty event.
Harari previously discussed the “ark” while taking part in a discussion at the Warwick Economics Summit in 2021.
According to Harari, billions of people around the world will perish because the elite do not have any need for the “vast majority” of the global population.
It appears that the human race is the carbon the elite are most interested in reducing.
CNN’s Bill Weir, who hosted the discussion, followed up by suggesting the Covid pandemic was the “dress rehearsal” for the upcoming event.
According to Harari, so-called “elites” will shield themselves from planetary catastrophes while the rest of humanity perishes.
Harari made remarks while discussing “climate change,” which he framed as “the most pressing threat facing humanity.”
WATCH (relevant part begins at 25:40):
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@thepeoplesvoice.tv
Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)
- 85-Yr-Old Grandma Neutralizes Violent Home Intruder With ‘Favorite’ .357 Magnum Revolver - April 12, 2024
- Yuval Noah Harari: ‘When the Flood Comes’ Elite Will ‘Build an Ark’ and ‘Leave the Rest To Drown’ - April 12, 2024
- London’s Muslim Mayor Claims City’s Problems Caused By ‘Not Enough Immigration’ - April 12, 2024