85-Yr-Old Grandma Neutralizes Violent Home Intruder With ‘Favorite’ .357 Magnum Revolver

An armed home intruder more than met his match after breaking into an 85-year-old woman’s house in the middle of the night, striking her in the head, and handcuffing her to a chair.

Rather than accept her fate, East Idaho woman Christine Jenneiahn dragged the chair she was handcuffed to into her bedroom and retrieved her favorite .357 Magnum revolver, which was under her pillow.

Jenneiahn then went back into the living room and “hid the revolver” between the armrest and cushion of a couch next to where she was sitting while she waited to see what the home intruder, Derek Ephriam Condon, did next.

“Her memory of exactly what happened next remains somewhat unclear,” according to an incident review by Bingham County Prosecutor Ryan Jolley.

She told investigators that at some point, Condon came back into the living room and threatened to kill her as he continued to burglarize her home.

‘Now or never’

Via East Idaho News: Jenneiahn ultimately made the decision that it was “now or never” and drew her gun and “engaged Condon, striking him with both her shots.”

Officials say she shot him in the area of his chest.

Condon returned fire and emptied a 9mm pistol, hitting her multiple times in her abdomen, leg, arm and chest, before he staggered into the kitchen, where he died from his wounds.

Jenneiahn fell to the floor, still handcuffed, in the living room, where she remained for about 10 hours, the review said.

She was ultimately able to call 911 after her son came upstairs later in the morning and gave her a phone. Deputies responded immediately at 12:17 p.m. and provided lifesaving measures.

She was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.