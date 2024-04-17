Aaron Rodgers Drops Bombshell: ‘Fauci Created AIDS in 80’s as Part of Depopulation Experiment’

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has declared that Dr. Anthony Fauci created AIDS in a lab in the 1980’s as part of a sick depopulation experiment on humanity.

According to Rodgers, AIDS was the blueprint for the elite’s to test various methods of depopulating the globe.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

‘The blueprint, the game plan was made in the 80s,’ Rodgers said during a Zoom interview with the Look Into It podcast.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: Fauci, who led the US response to coronavirus during the Trump and Biden administrations, previously faced the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s. It was during that time that he was often criticized for the government response to the virus as more than 100,000 victims would die between 1981 and 1990.

‘Create a pandemic, with a virus that’s going wild,’ he continued. ‘Fauci was given over $350 million to research this, to come up with drugs, new or repurposed to handle the AIDS pandemic. And all they came up with was AZT,’ Rodgers continued.

‘And if you do even a smidge of research — and I know, I’m not an epidemiologist, I’m not a doctor, I’m not an immunologist, whatever – I can read, though. And I can learn and look things up just like any normal person. I can do my own research, which is so vilified, to even question authority.’

Rodgers then tied Fauci’s past controversies with the HIV/AIDS epidemic to the government’s response to the coronavirus, which is blamed for more than a million American deaths.

‘But that was the game plan back then: create an environment where only one thing works. Back then, AZT. Now? Remdesivir,’ Rodgers continued, referencing an antiviral medication created in the wake of the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic.

Rodgers also accused Fauci of having a ‘stake in the Moderna vaccine,’ although he did not cite any source for his information.

‘And we know Pfizer is one of the most criminally corrupt organizations ever,’ Rodgers continued. ‘The fine they paid was the biggest in the history of the DOJ [Department of Justice] in 2009. Like, what are we talking about? We’re going to put our full trust in science that can’t be questioned.’

There have been many false claims about Fauci with regards to his work fighting the AIDS crisis in the 1980s and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 through 2022.

Many have claimed that the majority of AIDS patients died from medication developed when Fauci led the nation’s response to the emerging epidemic – and not from the virus itself.