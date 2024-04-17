UK Prime Minister Liz Truss Sounds the Alarm: “New World Order Will Do ANYTHING To Destroy Trump”

Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has warned that the ‘New World Order’ will stop at nothing until Trump is destroyed.

According to Truss, the Deep State is working behind the scenes to sabotage Trump’s second term in the White House.

“His second term will be much like my time in office if he doesn’t confront the entrenched bureaucracy,” Truss wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed Monday, titled, “The Deep State Lies in Wait for Trump.”

Infowars.com reports: “If the disasters of the past three years have taught us anything, it’s that we need a conservative back in the White House,” she wrote. “The West is succumbing to challenges from its enemies abroad while being undermined from within by the promotion of leftist ideologies, eco-extremism and wokeism. A Trump victory would provide much-needed leadership to the Western world.”

“But even if President Trump is re-elected, his battle will have only begun,” Truss continued. “Across the West—especially the English-speaking world—there has been a shift of power away from democratically accountable officeholders to unelected bureaucrats and technocrats.”

Let me tell you a story about an incumbent president with record-breaking economic success and an isolationist foreign policy who was crusinsing towards a second term despite being loathed by the deep state and then was suddenly hit with a black swan pandemic and race riots https://t.co/e2IfqBwLcb — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) April 16, 2024

“The administrative state undermined Mr. Trump’s first term and undermined my tenure as Britain’s prime minister, forcing me out of office after 49 days.”

The British politician further details how on the eve of her introduction of a new economic plan, the Bank of England in partnership with the central bank caused turmoil in the British economy that was ultimately blamed on her administration.

As soon as I announced plans to institute a range of supply-side reforms, I was marked by the technocrats for political extinction. On the eve of the publication of our growth plan, the Bank of England raised interest rates, but not by as much as anticipated—a misstep that prompted a fall in the value of the pound, leading to higher yields on U.K. government bonds, known as gilts. The central bank also announced plans to sell £40 billion in gilts that evening, prompting private bond holders to pre-empt the sale by flooding the market with their own gilts that evening.

“Unelected bureaucrats caused this market turmoil, but elected representatives were blamed,” she wrote. “Neither I nor Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng had been given any warning before the liability-driven investment fund situation blew up.”

During a recent appearance on Fox & Friends, Truss also commented how much of the global unrest is because Western leaders, unlike Trump, are displaying weakness rather than strength on the world stage.

Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss:



“The Free World felt safer when Donald Trump was in office.” pic.twitter.com/brUe83r3dy — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) April 16, 2024

“Well, if you look at what’s happened in Ukraine, what’s taking place in Israel, what’s happening with respect to the Chinese regime, the only thing these authoritarian regimes respect is strength, and the fact is the West has shown too much weakness.”

“Taking the sanctions off Iran trying to renegotiate a nuclear deal. I believe that was the wrong strategy,” Truss stated, adding, “and actually the free world felt safer when President Trump was in office, because those leaders were afraid of what Trump might do.”