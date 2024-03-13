Palace Aide Admits Royals Placed Kate Middleton In ‘Medically Induced Coma’

Kate Middleton’s life is in “grave danger” following unexpected complications following surgery earlier this year and the royal family’s decision to put her in a medically induced coma, according to a member of Prince William’s royal household.

Spanish journalist Concha Calleja, a former royal reporter for Buzzfeed before they shuttered, is standing by her claims that Princess Kate was put into a “medically induced coma” after her abdominal surgery earlier this year.

According to Spanish news outlet Casa de Borbon, the reporter responded to a palace source denying the ordeal.

“I reaffirm what I said…This happens when you touch a nerve, it is annoying. I fully trust my source. What happens is that they feel upset because we have discovered the truth,” she said, as per English translation.

Spanish journalist Concha Calleja responded after KP denied coma rumors: "I reaffirm what I said…This happens when you touch a nerve, it is annoying. I fully trust my source. What happens is that they feel upset because we have discovered the truth." #katemiddleton pic.twitter.com/NnXiofBec3 — Iri🧜🏼‍♀️ (@littlecrumb4) February 3, 2024

The Princess of Wales was admitted to The London Clinic for abdominal surgery last month, and according to the palace, she was released after a fortnight of recovery.

According to the official narrative, Middleton is currently on a bed rest at her home in Windsor and isn’t expected to return to royal duties until after Easter.

However, following a series of PR gaffes and bizarrely photoshopped images, the number of people in the world who currently believe anything coming out of the palace right now is zero.

According to Calleja, the royal household has not been honest about Kate’s dire predicament.

Citing an “aide from the royal household,” Calleja claims Kate’s life is in “great danger” due to postoperative complications that the doctors “didn’t expect” and the royal household’s decision to induce a coma.

A source from Kensington Palace pushed back on such claims, branding it as “total nonsense” and “totally made-up”.

“No attempt was made by that journalist to fact-check anything that she said with anyone in the household,” they insisted.

However, the palace did not provide any proof to show that the Princess of Wales is alive and well.