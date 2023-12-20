Al Gore Says ‘Climate Change’ Is Causing ‘Global Mental Health Crisis’

December 20, 2023 Baxter Dmitry News, US 1
Al Gore
Climate change is causing a “global mental health crisis” according to failed presidential candidate and climate hysteric Al Gore, who claimed that young people around the world are experiencing various mental illnesses because we are “not yet solving the climate crisis.”

“There is a mental health crisis around the world,” Gore claimed during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday while discussing the 2020 presidential election.

“I think that one of the main reasons for that is that young people look at the fact that we are not yet solving the climate crisis, or dealing with some of these other challenges,” he added.

Gore also took the opportunity to pontificate on the supposed threat to democracy posed by Donald Trump, urging Democrats and Republicans to work in unison against the former president.

“You got to wonder what it will take for people to believe him when he tells us who he is,” Gore said of Trump..

“For those in the Republican party, in the Democratic party and independents who love American democracy and who want to preserve our capacity to govern ourselves and solve our problems, now is the time to get active,” he told Tapper. Watch:

