Alex Soros Calls for Donald Trump To Be Assassinated: “He’s Too Dangerous Alive”

Alex Soros openly called for the assassination of Donald Trump on Sunday, warning that the chance of Trump becoming president is too risky for the globalists to ignore.

Soros shared a post from the far-left The Atlantic, that featured a bullet hole and a sum of $47.

“Last year, the crime and inflation crises largely evaporated. So did the leading theories about what had caused them,” Soros wrote in the X caption.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Alex is the son of George Soros and the Chair of the Open Society, the largest donor to Democrat politics.

Here’s an excerpt from The Atlantic:

According to Gallup, 77 percent of Americans believe there is more crime in the U.S. than there was a year ago. Economic sentiment has begun to tick up, but it is still near the lowest levels on record. This may help explain Donald Trump’s strength in electoral polls. A recent Wall Street Journal survey found that U.S. voters overwhelmingly believe that Trump will do a better job than Joe Biden when it comes to the economy (52 percent to 35 percent), inflation (51 percent to 30 percent), and crime (47 percent to 30 percent). Voters seem to be yearning for a return to the normalcy of pre-pandemic times, and Trump is promising to give it to them. The absurdity of Trump as the normalcy candidate is almost too much to bear—especially because the normalcy that voters are desperately craving is, in many ways, already here, and Biden helped deliver it.

The Conservative Treehouse reported: