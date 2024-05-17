American Heart Association: 90% of Vaxxed Population Now Have Deadly Heart Defects

The American Heart Association (AMA) has warned that 90 percent of the vaccinated population now suffers from an irreversible heart condition caused by the COVID-19 vaccines.

According to new research, an astounding number of fully vaccinated people now have cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome. Every major organ in the body is affected by CKM, including the heart, brain, kidney and liver, with the worst damage occurring in blood vessels, heart muscle and the cardiovascular system.

Naturalnews.com reports: Whatever contributes to CKM syndrome, whether it be spike proteins or other toxic exposures, speeds up the rate of fatty buildup in arteries, which can lead to clots. It also negatively impacts electrical impulses in the heart. The people most at risk of developing CKM syndrome include older adults in general, men and black people.

Guard your heart

There are different stages of CKM syndrome that the medical profession now uses to gauge its severity. Nine out of 10 Americans register at stage one or higher while 15 percent qualify as suffering from “advanced” CKM syndrome.

Though technically in existence since 2011, CKM syndrome is a condition that is said to be worsening over time. More people are getting it these days than ever before which could point to COVID jabs as a major contributing factor.

“A 90% diagnosis rate for a newborn medical condition impacting multiple organs simultaneously would seem to beg for deep, deliberate, comprehensive reflection within the medical community – the kind of sweeping mobilization of resources seen during Operation Warp Speed – to ferret out root causes, which in other contexts, like mass migration, the likes of the Karamel-uh entity are exceptionally curious about,” writes Ben Bartee for Armageddon Prose.

“… Unless, of course, true healthcare isn’t the overriding objective of the brand of institutionalized, corporatized ‘healthcare’ championed by the governing authorities and industry.”

Bartee believes that COVID jabs are merely one component that explains skyrocketing rates of CKD disease. The others include things like a toxic food supply and contaminated tap water, both of which are common in the United States.

As usual, the chemical and drug industries are spending zero dollars on trying to address the issue. Medical journals for the most part are refusing to address the elephant in the room, which is good news only to the executives and shareholders of companies like Pfizer and Merck.

“‘An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure’ is anathema to the industry’s business model, so what we get is the inverse paradigm,” Bartee says.

In the comments at Bartee’s article, one person wrote that CKD syndrome is probably more aptly called Pfizer syndrome or Moderna syndrome, this a reference to the two drug giants’ mRNA (modRNA) COVID injections.

“No one will ever again trust the mendacious ‘experts’ nor the assassins in scrubs and white lab coats,” another added to the conversation.

“They are ALL complicit in MASS MURDER of their fellow countrymen, women, children, even the unborn. They are ALL complicit in Crimes Against Humanity and will inevitably face JUSTICE.”