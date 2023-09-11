Andrew Bridgen Update On His Letter To UK PM Regarding Pfizer’s Covid Jab

Below is an update from MP Andrew Bridgen on his letter to British prime minister regarding Pfizer’s Covid jab.

Please watch this update on my letter to PM Rishi Sunak regarding the Pfizer vaccine. I am still awaiting a response. pic.twitter.com/mYTHvR7fSR — Andrew Bridgen (@ABridgen) September 10, 2023

We have been lied to regarding these jabs and despite the many people who have died or been injured, the silence from the government and the media is as usual deafening.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The letter was sent on August 7th, but at the time of writing, Bridgen is still waiting for a response from Rishi Sunak.